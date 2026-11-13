Volkswagen Caddy gets a compact campervan makeover with a pop-up roof and clever interior

The most recent high-quality Volkswagen camper van we’ve seen is the one transformed in the workshops of Dutch converter Tonke. Called the Basecamp, it is a self-sufficient, luxurious campervan, designed to go where life takes you. A slightly more mellowed version of the Volkswagen adventure vehicle is the new Caddy Campervan, built by British converter Bodans.

The new Cubert VW campervan is based on Volkswagen’s Caddy platform. The latter is the smallest ICE van, making the Cubert VW Caddy an ultra-compact campervan that blends comfort and convenience. It has a simple floorplan and a rear elevating roof that opens up to increase headroom and provide ventilation through the mesh windows.

Designer: Bodans

The Cubert is based on Volkswagen’s 114-hp plug-in hybrid drivetrain and offers up to 116 km range. The floor plan features two seats in the cockpit and places the cabin behind them. A long convertible sofa sits on one side, while the kitchen occupies the space across the aisle. The basic essence inside the cabin is enhanced by gray flooring, furniture, and upholstery, while the integrated LED lights create a warm ambience.

The kitchen is fully functional and comprises an electric induction hob for off-grid use. You also get the option to include a 2-burner gas hob. The kitchen space also includes a large sink, a drawer fridge, and cabinets for storage. The sofa on the opposite side converts into a double bed and includes under-bed storage space for camping equipment.

The most exciting aspect of the Cubert VW Caddy Campervan is the pop-up roof, which adds headroom to the standard interior height of the van. The roof doesn’t come with an additional bed, but the converter can offer a lift-away double bed to add to the basic two-person sleeping facility. Since the Caddy Campervan only has two seats and stock bedding for two, it is ideal for a couple, but with the additional bed, you can increase the sleeping space for two people. Given the floor space inside the cabin, I believe the campervan can feel cramped up for more than two people, it’s ideally modified for. Adventurers have the option to finish their campervan with a rooftop solar panel, a microwave, and a touchscreen for all onboard controls.

The campervan Bodans informs can be made in a range of colors and interior finishes. The van converter says it can professionally customize the campervan to user requirements as well. In its base configuration, the Cubert starts at £49,995 (approx. $66,000) if it’s based on a new Caddy van. If the base vehicle is used, then the cost trims down to £43,995 (approx. $58,000)

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