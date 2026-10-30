This Desert Pavilion Concept Would Let You Adjust the Shade by Remote

Finding a comfortable spot outdoors often means moving your chair as the sun moves across the sky. A fixed canopy helps, but its shade doesn’t always stay where you’d like it. The Interactive Space Pavilion proposes reversing that arrangement, letting two occupants reposition the shelter around them. Intended for New Mexico’s high desert, this unbuilt concept puts its canopy on the move.

The retreat is conceived for a setting near Santa Fe, with two yellow lounge chairs and a matching storage pod on a circular platform. Above them, curved steel frames sweep outward in several directions, giving the structure a footprint far larger than its seating area. It’s a rather elaborate setup for two people taking a break, although the extra reach has a purpose.

Designer: Michael Jantzen

Four support frames guide eight movable panel assemblies, which can slide into different positions along those curves. The flexible part isn’t a sheet of material bending like fabric, however. Each moving surface consists of rigid sections connected by hinges, allowing it to follow the frame’s changing profile. That makes the canopy something closer to an articulated shutter than a conventional roof held overhead.

The controls borrow from something considerably less exotic than the pavilion’s silhouette. Small electric motors would pull cables to move the panels, activated by a modified garage-door opener. Instead of getting up to drag a screen across the opening, occupants could change the enclosure with a button press. The proposed mechanism puts a familiar action behind a rather unfamiliar piece of outdoor architecture.

That movement is intended to change more than the outline. Bringing panels overhead could provide shade for reading, while shifting them toward the sides could interrupt views into the seating area. Leaving sections open would preserve a stronger connection to the surrounding landscape. The same retreat could feel more exposed or more enclosed without asking its occupants to relocate the furniture every time.

Those adjustments would also make the pavilion look different from one moment to the next. Where a continuous roof defines a fixed silhouette, these separate surfaces leave parts of the steel skeleton exposed. Sliding them changes the balance between silver-colored bands and open sky, along with the shadows across the platform. The yellow furniture provides a bright constant beneath the shifting canopy.

Solar panels are suggested as a possible addition to help power the structure, rather than an existing part of the design. Wind resistance and the mechanisms’ tolerance for dust would also need evaluation before treating this as an everyday shelter. Adjusting airflow is part of the proposal, but opening a gap overhead isn’t the same as demonstrating comfort in a desert climate.

There’s also an ordinary complication hiding inside this unusual architecture. Two people sharing a retreat won’t necessarily want the same amount of sunlight or the same view of the landscape. Being able to rearrange the canopy gives them more options, but even a pavilion that changes its shape might still require negotiation over who holds the remote.