Tesla Cybertruck RC Racer shines with replaceable body, independent suspension system

Head to the Tesla shop and you will discover products that are hard to resist. Take, for instance, the Pickleball Paddle, Levitating Cybertruck, or the Balance Bike for Kids. Anything coming into the Tesla shop is bound to pique interest, and the Cybertruck RC Racer is definitely one of them.

The miniature version of the real thing that costs starting at $83,000 is something made for a geek’s desk. This 1:10 scale model of the edgy Cybertruck is the real deal if you always wanted to have one from the Tesla house, and not any other knock-off Chinese RC version. The toy makes even more sense now that the Cybertruck is going out of production by the end of next year, to give way for the Cybercab robotaxis’ production at the Texas factory.

Designer: Tesla

Cybertruck RC Racer priced at $350 is the perfect alibi for fans who swear by the Cybertruck’s USP. The toy racer is an accurate scaled-down version of the angular pickup truck that has had a controversial run ever since it rolled out of the production lines. Measuring around 22 inches x 9.9 inches x 8 inches (length x height x width), the car is crafted from polycarbonate to be as impact-resistant as the big brother. Tesla has kept rugged usage in mind, so there are swappable and repairable panels for enthusiasts who’ll push the RC car to the limits.

The racer comes with a brushless motor that delivers power to all four wheels for consistent performance on rough terrain and uneven surfaces like rocks or small pebbles. It can go up to a top speed of 37 mph without getting unstable or tipping over. That stability comes courtesy of a gyroscope and electronic stability control, which keeps the RC car stable. Tesla has also thrown in the counter steering and independent suspension system into the mix. That means you can take the little vehicle for a spin on racetracks or dirt surfaces with peak confidence.

Content creators will be eyeing this feature to make the Cybertruck RC Racer go drifting to create those cinematic shots and rack up millions of views. You’ll be able to steer this using a 2.4 gigahertz pistol-grip remote control from a distance of 326 feet. There’s an 11.1-volt, 3400 mAh lithium polymer battery, which makes the RC car go frantic for 20 minutes before needing another recharge. That’s not impressive, but we have to consider the tricks this one can do compared to a normal RC vehicle.

Apart from this, Tesla has also added a $35 Cybercab pullback racer and a $45 Tesla Action figure among 22 new items to the shop just in time for the holiday season fever. I personally would be interested in driving around the Cybertruck RC Racer when the snowflakes are falling down this winter.

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