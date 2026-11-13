Rimowa x Margiela’s White Luggage Refuses to Stay Pristine

When two brands that have very distinct and iconic looks collaborate, it really has to be a well-thought-out partnership, keeping each brand’s design codes recognizable in the collection. The Rimowa x Maison Margiela collection takes on that challenge, adapting elements of each brand’s DNA into the other to create a travel pair that fans of both would appreciate.

Rimowa’s Classic Cabin suitcase receives Maison Margiela’s signature hand-painted white Bianchetto finish, which the brands say develops a distinctive patina the more you use it. Meanwhile, the 5AC XL bag gets the same finish, along with the sculpted grooves that Rimowa luggage is famous for. This is a collaboration that goes beyond slapping the other brand’s logo on a suitcase and calling it a day.

Designers: Rimowa x Maison Margiela

On the Classic Cabin, that treatment sits over an anodized aluminum shell. Rather than expecting it to stay pristine, the finish makes visible wear part of the design. It has an all-white interior with visible stitching, overlocked edges, and debossed white leather details. Its lining and Flex Dividers use white canvas, which Rimowa lists as polyester in its material specifications. The suitcase’s co-branded aluminum badge incorporates Margiela’s four white stitches in real thread. A removable black calfskin address tag with an integrated keyring receives a single Bianchetto brushstroke.

Meanwhile, the 5AC XL translates Rimowa’s recognizable grooved surface into calfskin leather. It retains its signature extended lining, bringing a normally hidden component into the bag’s outward appearance. The bag includes two removable leather loops that secure it to the cabin suitcase, alongside an adjustable, removable strap for shoulder or crossbody carrying. Five mismatched metal feet are intended to protect its base while adding another Margiela detail. Moving the grooves from aluminum to leather is an especially interesting choice: the same recognizable pattern connects the rigid suitcase with the softer bag.

Those leather loops also give the pairing a practical purpose. Attaching the bag to the suitcase means you don’t have to carry both pieces separately while rolling through a terminal. Once detached, the bag has dual handles as another carrying option. Inside, two large pockets, one with a zipper and one with a snap closure, provide separate places for smaller belongings. That’s useful organization without changing the bag’s outward appearance.

The Classic Cabin keeps the familiar travel features, too, including Rimowa’s Multiwheel system, a continuously adjustable telescopic handle, TSA-approved locks, and a Flex Divider. It has a 36-liter capacity and weighs 10.4 pounds empty, so the painted finish shouldn’t be confused with a lightweight redesign. The collaboration changes how the suitcase looks and ages, but its underlying purpose is still carrying and organizing your belongings.

The biggest difference may be how you feel about wear. Rimowa describes the paint as gradually cracking and fading with use, so changes in the white surface are part of the intended result. That could make a scuff feel less like an imperfection to hide. It doesn’t mean the finish prevents damage, though, or that every traveler will enjoy watching the coating change.

The limited-edition collection is scheduled to become available on November 19, 2026. US pricing is $4,300 for the Classic Cabin and $4,900 for the 5AC XL bag, putting the complete pairing at $9,200. That makes this a substantial luxury purchase, even before you book a flight.

For fans of both brands, the appeal is in how much of each remains recognizable. The grooves, exposed construction, and brushwork give the partnership something to look at beyond its branding. Still, you have to want a bag that changes with use. If keeping expensive luggage spotless is part of the pleasure, this finish may be the wrong fit.

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