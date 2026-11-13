Samsung’s Gemini Smart Glasses Come in Nine Frame Styles From $395

Smart glasses ask you to wear a computer on your face, so the shape deserves as much attention as the software. Samsung’s Intelligent Eyewear brings Gemini into frames from Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, with US prices starting at $395. Preorders are now open, with a scheduled December 10 release, giving this collaboration a firm date beyond the earlier previews.

Warby Parker takes the familiar route with Alden, Reid, and Wren, three frame styles offered in optical and sun versions. Pine, Saddle, and Jet Black give the collection green, brown, and black personalities, with prescription and width options that matter more than another software setting. Choosing glasses still involves getting the fit right, even when those glasses can answer questions about your surroundings.

Designers: Samsung, Google, Gentle Monster, Warby Parker

Gentle Monster leans toward bolder shapes, including narrow ovals and substantial square fronts, with colors extending to dark red, pink, gray, and yellow. Its collection starts at $449, with listed models reaching $489. Across both brands, the headline figure of 30 designs means variations across nine frame styles, not 30 entirely different silhouettes. The same technology gets several very different ways to dress.

The electronics stay largely inside the temples, while a 12MP camera sits near the front corner. Open-ear speakers and four microphones handle music, calls, and conversations with Gemini, but there isn’t a display hiding in either lens. Directions arrive through audio rather than arrows floating over the sidewalk. That’s an important distinction if you’re expecting a miniature navigation screen beside your eye.

Walking through an unfamiliar neighborhood, you could ask about a mural or hear where to turn without holding your phone out in front of you. At a restaurant, Gemini is intended to help translate the menu, while a voice command or button press captures a photo. The camera supplies visual context, while your questions explain what you want to know about it.

Samsung puts the frames at around 1.45 ounces, depending on the model and lenses, with up to nine hours of mixed use between charges. The included case is claimed to provide seven additional full charges. Those figures don’t establish how comfortable they’ll feel after an afternoon, of course. A familiar silhouette can help them blend in, but your nose has to carry them.

They need a compatible phone, with support extending beyond Galaxy models to selected Pixels and iPhones. That doesn’t mean every feature follows you across platforms, and activation requires accounts registered in supported markets. Both collections are scheduled for the US, while Gentle Monster also reaches South Korea. Warby Parker lists shipping from mid-December, so the launch date isn’t a promise about every order.

The ordinary appearance comes with an obligation to people on the other side of the lenses. Google says an outward light signals gallery capture, with safeguards intended to stop recording if it’s covered. There’s a physical off switch, too. You can keep wearing the frames with the electronics disabled, a useful option when the room doesn’t need another camera pointed into it.

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