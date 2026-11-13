Pebblebee’s Holiday Toast Trackers Bring Cranberry and Champagne to Your Keychain

Keys spend enough time on display to deserve something better than another anonymous black tag. Pebblebee’s Holiday Toast edition gives its Clip 5 tracker two seasonal finishes, Cranberry and Champagne, without changing the hardware underneath. At $34.99 each, they’re small accessories for keeping track of bags and keys, with colors that could help you distinguish your belongings before you’ve even opened an app.

The rounded body has a flat lower edge and an integrated attachment loop, giving the tracker a teardrop outline rather than a perfect circle. A beveled border frames the broad face, while narrow LED strips curve around the sides. At 1.77 inches long and 1.49 inches wide, it’s a small addition to a keychain, with the included keyring carabiner keeping it attached.

Designer: Pebblebee

Cranberry brings a deep red to the familiar shape, while Champagne takes a quieter, creamy route. That contrast could be useful in a household where everyone’s keys land in the same bowl. Pick one for your everyday set and another for the spare, or coordinate the tracker with a favorite bag rather than immediately buying a separate cover to disguise the little gadget.

The Clip 5 works with Apple’s Find My or Google’s Find Hub, using one network at a time. That lets you match it to your phone without choosing a permanently Apple-only or Android-only accessory. Changing networks requires a reset, though, so the shared compatibility doesn’t mean both systems can follow the same tag simultaneously when different people borrow the same set of keys.

For a search closer to home, sound and flashing LEDs offer clues beyond a dot on a map. You might hear the tag beneath a cushion or notice its light beside a chair. The relationship works in reverse, too: enable Phone Finder in the Pebblebee app, and a double-press of the tracker’s button makes your nearby phone ring instead of the tag.

USB-C charging avoids the ritual of finding replacement coin cells, although there’s no charging cable in the box. Pebblebee claims up to 12 months between charges, depending on use, which should keep that port out of your daily routine. The cable needs to come out, preferably before you discover that the missing keys are attached to a tracker with an empty battery.

The same button also supports Alert, with rapid presses triggering a siren and strobe. Pebblebee’s free tier sends a one-time location message to one trusted contact through its app, rather than continuously sharing your movements. Setup and a connected phone with data are required for that notification. It’s an additional function on your keychain, not a standalone emergency communicator with its own connection.

Pebblebee says these Evercolor finishes won’t return once their limited run is gone. That’s a reason to choose a color carefully, not a reason to retire a perfectly functional tracker. Cranberry and Champagne don’t improve the finding hardware, but they do change something you see every day. The seasonal reference can fade after December, while the tag keeps its place beside your keys.

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