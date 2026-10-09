Halloween finally gets its own snow globe, and it’s made of LEGO

The snow globe was invented by accident in 1900, when a Viennese surgical instrument mechanic named Erwin Perzy tried to build a brighter operating room lamp and ended up with a glass ball full of drifting semolina. Medicine’s loss was the gift shop’s gain. For the 125 years since, Christmas has hogged the format, filling every globe on the shelf with Santas, snowmen, and tiny trees. Halloween never got a turn, which feels unfair to the holiday that loves a spooky little scene trapped under glass. The Brick Artist just fixed that with the Halloween Snow Globe, a LEGO Ideas build that swaps snowfall for a creaky graveyard you can spin with a crank.

Inside the dome sits a twisted dead tree, a floating ghost, a jack-o’-lantern scarecrow, gravestones topped by a gargoyle, and a full moon peeking out from storm clouds. A Vampire minifig guards the front of the black base, arms out like a bouncer at the world’s smallest haunted nightclub. Turn the lever on the back and an internal gear mechanism rotates the whole scene 360 degrees, bringing a skeleton and a spider into view from behind the tombstones. The same builder gave us a spinning Christmas Snow Globe last December, so the setup might ring a bell. It’s the same clever chassis, now dressed for the other big holiday, and frankly it looks better in black.

Designer: The Brick Artist

A hand crank that spins the whole graveyard

The crank sticks out of the back of the base as a Technic axle with a tan handle, the kind of grip you’d expect on a music box. Turn it and gears hidden inside the black drum rotate the entire scene a full 360 degrees. The builder doesn’t spell out the gear layout, so the guts stay a mystery, but the renders show a clean hand-powered setup with no motors or batteries to fuss over. That keeps the base a tidy stage instead of a machine room. A crank also beats a shake, because nothing gets rattled loose and you control the drama.

My favorite detail, though, is where the skeleton and spider are parked. Both sit around the back of the scene, hidden behind the tombstones from the front, so the crank doubles as a reveal. That one placement gives the spin a reason to exist, hands whoever is turning it a tiny jump scare, and borrows the logic of a haunted house ride where the creepy stuff waits around the corner. Plenty of rotating displays just show you the same scene from another angle, while this one hides a punchline on the far side. It also means the globe looks different from every direction, which is rare for a decoration.

Brick-level tricks inside the dome

The tree is built from jointed black bars and clips, which lets its branches twist and reach in ways stacked bricks never could. The ghost hovers on a transparent stem above the gargoyle, so it floats like it’s up to no good. The scarecrow’s pumpkin head wears a top hat, and its coat is layered dark slopes that fake ragged, wind-tattered cloth. Behind it, a flat round moon is half covered by gray cloud plates, a cheap trick that sells an entire night sky. Check the render from behind and you’ll spot the moon’s bare studs, proof that it’s a stage prop built for the front row.

Autumn leaves do the job snow normally would. The ground is a patchwork of tan and gray round tiles, spiky reddish brown plants for dead brush, and orange and yellow leaf elements scattered between them. Those warm colors pop hard against an otherwise black and gray scene, like a Tim Burton still with one splash of orange. The base repeats the trick with wreaths of leaves and white flowers, plus a black spider and little web elements at the corners. The palette does the lighting work, since a mostly gray dome needs somewhere for your eye to land.

A Christmas classic with a Halloween Town makeover

LEGO already blessed this exact idea in 2024. When Simon Scott’s fan design became the 2,193 piece Nightmare Before Christmas set at $199.99, LEGO Ideas ran a contest asking builders to turn a Christmas classic into a Halloween version. The Brick Artist’s globe is that same swap with no prize pot attached. The Vampire up front looks a lot like the 2010 Collectible Minifigures Series 2 Vampire, a figure whose look later inspired Lord Vampyre in the 2012 Monster Fighters theme. Dracula standing guard at the front door is a very on-brand way to greet trick-or-treaters.

The Halloween Snow Globe was submitted on October 8, 2026, and as of October 9 it sat at 420 supporters (hehe) with 424 days left to reach the 1K milestone. LEGO Ideas runs on community votes: fans submit builds, supporters pile up, and LEGO decides which ones graduate into real boxes. Head to the LEGO Ideas page and give it your vote, because every supporter pushes it toward the next milestone.