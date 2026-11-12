MorningBlues Record R1 Makes Holiday Gifting Personal for Music Lovers

Choosing a Christmas gift for a music lover gets more interesting when you think about the songs that mean something to them. The MorningBlues Record R1 speaker gives those favorites a place in the home, pairing a record-inspired body with album artwork and animated lyrics. It’s a gift that invites a shared listen, starting with the track you both remember for completely different reasons.

The circular body recalls a vinyl record, with the screen sitting where you’d expect the label. Solid walnut legs and acoustic fabric give it a furniture-like character, a thoughtful detail when you’re choosing something for a person who’s particular about their surroundings. There’s no spinning platter here, of course, but someone who grew up admiring record sleeves might appreciate the reference before the music even starts.

Designer: MorningBlues

Click Here to Buy MorningBlues Record R1: $975 $1699 ($724 off, use coupon code “holiday26”). Hurry, Black Friday Deal ends soon!

Holiday gatherings offer another reason to give the screen some attention. The R1’s nine dynamic lyric scenes put the words where people sharing the room can follow along, adding something to an after-dinner playlist beyond background music. An old favorite could turn into an impromptu sing-along, or finally settle an argument about a misheard line. Of course, some relatives might insist their version is still better.

The approximately 12.8-inch circular display also brings album artwork into that shared space. For a parent who remembers buying a particular record, its cover could be the beginning of a story you’ve never heard. For a partner, it might recall the album that accompanied your first road trip. The screen gives those visual associations room to register, rather than leaving them tucked away on a phone.

There’s dedicated audio hardware behind those moments, too. The R1 combines a 6.5-inch subwoofer with separate midrange drivers and tweeters in a five-driver, 2.1-channel system, developed in partnership with audio expert Jamo. That arrangement keeps the listening setup within one enclosure, without separate speaker cabinets to position around the room. That consolidated format has an obvious appeal for someone who prefers fewer objects around their favorite chair.

The first playlist could be part of the present, too, especially if it includes songs you’ve shared over the years. Bluetooth handles playback, while the MorningBlues app supports setup and the lyric experience. Once everything’s ready, you could spend Christmas afternoon working through those tracks together. There’s something pleasantly personal about explaining why you picked a song, even if the recipient immediately questions your taste.

After the guests leave, the R1 can accompany a quieter part of the holiday. A favorite album beside the reading chair offers a different evening from another round of television, while clock mode gives the display a purpose between listening sessions. Someone who treasures those slower hours at home will surely appreciate how the gift becomes part of a routine that continues well beyond the Christmas break.

For the music lover who prefers a more unexpected design, the Lyric SonicGlass A1 ($739 $999 – $260 off, use coupon code “holiday26”) offers another option. Its transparent design and 21.5-inch display let dynamic lyrics appear to float, turning favorite songs into a visual performance. It could be a thoughtful choice for the friend who enjoys sharing musical discoveries, giving their next holiday gathering something to watch as well as hear.

The Stereo Frame Lyrics Speaker T2 ($639 $1499 $860 off, use coupon code “holiday26”) takes a gallery-inspired direction, pairing a paper-like screen with artwork and personal photo albums for someone who loves decorating their home. The Cabinet S1 Stereo Nightstand Speaker ($539 $1299 $760 off, use coupon code “holiday26”), on the other hand, suits a different recipient: one who looks forward to winding down in a cozy bedroom. Its warm ambient lighting, built-in audio, and wireless charging bring practical comforts to their evening routine without adding more bedside devices.

With the MorningBlues Record R1, the gift can begin with a song rather than a demonstration of everything the speaker can do. You might choose the album a parent used to play on Sunday mornings, then let them take over the playlist. By the time someone asks to hear another track, the wrapping paper could still be on the floor and the afternoon’s plans happily forgotten.

Click Here to Buy MorningBlues Record R1: $975 $1699 ($724 off, use coupon code “holiday26”). Hurry, Black Friday Deal ends soon!

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