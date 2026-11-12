Hotei’s G-SHOCK Brings Bold Graphics Without Bright Colors

If you’re a fan of rock music, particularly guitarists, Tomoyasu Hotei is a name that probably needs no introduction. He is a Japanese musician who has performed with David Bowie and recorded with Iggy Pop, as well as building a career of his own as a co-founder of the iconic Japanese rock band BOØWY. Casio has translated his recognizable GUITARHYTHM graphics into a G-SHOCK watch to celebrate his 45th anniversary as an artist.

The HOTEI 45th Anniversary G-SHOCK GUITARHYTHM Model applies the gray geometric pattern associated with the musician to both the face and the resin strap of a square G-SHOCK watch. This makes the watch a coordinated graphic object, so its identity is visible along the wrist rather than only when you’re looking at the display. It’s a collectible for fans of Hotei, but it could also appeal to those who like a restrained design palette that still brings personality to their choice of watch.

Designer: Casio

The watch itself lets the geometric pattern provide the visual energy. Instead of relying on bright colors, this collaboration brings together pattern, contrast, and the relationship between metal and resin. You get a stainless steel bezel around a resin case, giving the brand’s familiar square form a different execution from an all-resin watch. The black ion plating keeps the bezel visually connected to both the dark strap and face.

The watch has a red LED backlight that serves as a color accent when activated, with an afterglow function that keeps the display illuminated briefly after you release the button. The case back carries the GUITARHYTHM mark associated with Hotei, while the strap keeper has “45TH” printed on it, a detail with particular meaning for fans of the Japanese musician.

That pattern has a history beyond this anniversary. According to Hotei’s official biography, he created his geometric design as a teenager, and it has since appeared on merchandise and household goods. Carrying it across the strap makes sense here: there’s more room for the artwork than on the face alone. The dedicated packaging also carries the GUITARHYTHM pattern, extending the visual identity to the box. For a gift, that coordinated presentation adds something before the watch even reaches the wrist.

Underneath the graphics, you still get practical digital watch functions, including a stopwatch, countdown timer, alarm, and automatic calendar. Casio specifies shock-resistant construction and 20-bar water resistance, along with approximately five years of battery life. That means you won’t have another device to put on a charger every few days, while the timing tools give you reasons to use it beyond checking the time.

For readers who want music merchandise they can actually use, that’s the appeal. You can carry a connection to an artist without needing a concert occasion to wear it. The gray-on-black treatment also lets the watch express that connection without making a bright logo the main event. Still, the commemorative graphics are the reason to choose this particular version over a plainer digital watch.

The model, numbered GM-5600HT26-1JR, was detailed in Hotei’s October 7, 2026, announcement and is scheduled for general release in Japan in December. Its Japanese price is ¥36,300, including tax. A second Hotei store preorder window is scheduled for November 25–30, with those orders expected to begin shipping in early December. Those dates are planned availability, rather than confirmation that the watch is already shipping. The anniversary markings will mean the most to fans. The patterned strap is what gives the watch a broader design appeal, carrying Hotei’s visual identity beyond a small logo on the face.

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