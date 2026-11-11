Beauer X6 Camper Sleeps Six Without Sacrificing a Porch

A camper should be small enough to take places and spacious enough to enjoy once you get there. Those demands pull in opposite directions, particularly when six people need somewhere to sleep. French designer and manufacturer Beauer tackles that problem with the X6, an expandable travel trailer with two sleeping areas and a living room that opens onto a small porch. I like that it treats arriving as an opportunity to change the floor plan.

At about 23.6 feet long, the X6 isn’t pretending to be a miniature camper. Its space-saving trick happens sideways: a single telescoping section extends electrically, bringing the expanded width to approximately 11.8 feet. Beauer also gives it a squared-off body with softened corners, departing from its earlier, rounder trailers. That shape makes sense here. Straightening the ends leaves more useful space for the domestic puzzle inside, without adding another expanding section.

Designer: Beauer

The porch is the detail that gives the X6 its personality. A large hatch drops down into a small outdoor platform, with a tinted canopy overhead. Opening that much of the wall changes the relationship between the dining area and whatever you’ve parked beside. To me, that’s a more appealing use of a moving panel than adding another screen. It gives the living room a reason to face outside.

The kitchen’s sharply angled countertop is another useful decision. It places the sink and two-burner gas cooktop on different faces while making room for a bathroom in the corner. That’s the kind of slightly awkward-looking geometry I’m happy to defend when it earns its place. A 157-liter refrigerator, roughly 5.5 cubic feet, rounds out the kitchen, while the bathroom fits a shower, sink, and cassette toilet. Dinner and a shower remain part of the plan.

Sleeping arrangements are flexible, although “sleeps six” deserves a little unpacking. One bedroom has a roughly 63-by-79-inch double bed. The second can be ordered with another double, two bunks, or a desk, and the living-room sofa converts into an additional double. Choose the office and you’re choosing workspace over two sleeping spots. A curtain separates the rear sleeping areas, so I’d think of them as distinct zones rather than expect the privacy of two rooms at home.

I appreciate the choices offered for the interior, too. Beauer lists white, wood-tone, gray, and black furniture, with gray or beige cushions available in fabric or faux leather. I’d lean toward fabric and the lighter flooring option. With this much furniture sharing a relatively small footprint, I’d want the finishes to recede a little and let the changing layout be the interesting part.

One number makes me pause more than any upholstery decision. Beauer lists an equipped weight of approximately 3,748 pounds and a maximum loaded weight of about 3,968 pounds, leaving just 220 pounds of payload, depending on options. That’s a tight allowance for a trailer intended to accommodate six. Before getting attached to the porch, I’d want a clear accounting of what the quoted weight includes and how much capacity remains for the actual trip. Floor space and carrying capacity are very different kinds of room.

The X6 is listed from €74,990, with air conditioning and solar panels among the extra-cost options. Beauer’s FAQ says shipping to the United States is possible and directs interested buyers to contact the company. That makes delivery and the appropriate specifications part of the buying conversation, rather than something to assume from the European listing.

For me, the appeal is the possibility of sitting beside that open wall with breakfast, while the bed stays a bed and the kitchen stays usable. The expanding body makes that arrangement possible, but the porch makes it desirable. I’d still put the payload question ahead of the color chart. A clever floor plan should leave enough room in the weight budget for the things you actually bring camping.

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