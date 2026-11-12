8BitDo’s Forest Wonder Keyboard Puts Tiny Pixel Animals Among the Keys

A keyboard can take you into a forest before you’ve even opened a game. 8BitDo’s Forest Wonder Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard and Retro R8 Mouse turn familiar desktop hardware into a pixel woodland, complete with tiny animals, leafy greens, and brown keys that suggest patches of earth. The matching pair gives a gaming desk some personality without making everything look like equipment for a spaceship.

The keyboard carries that theme across its dye-sublimated PBT keycaps, scattering little creatures and fruit among the letters. A pale spacebar becomes a path through green surroundings, while yellow arrows stand out against brown directional keys. It’s an unusually busy landscape, although the familiar layout keeps everything where you’d expect it. There’s no number pad, leaving more room beside it for the mouse.

Designer: 8BitDo

Underneath are Core Green tactile switches, co-developed with Kailh, which you can replace on the hot-swappable board. You aren’t committed to the original switches if your preferences change, though the woodland artwork stays with the keycaps. Eight RGB lighting modes add another layer of decoration, giving the colorful keyboard a glow that can follow you from daytime work into an evening game.

Physical controls along the top handle connections, volume, and button mapping, keeping those adjustments away from combinations of letter keys. The included Dual Super Buttons take that approach somewhere rather less subtle. Their oversized round surfaces carry pixel artwork, including an axe, and can trigger assigned shortcuts or macros. Even a routine command gets a conspicuously big button to call its own.

The mouse is quieter, visually speaking. Its rounded green shell leaves most of the tiny woodland scenes to the keyboard and charging dock, with a yellow scroll wheel and side buttons providing the contrast. Four programmable side buttons and left- or right-hand modes offer flexibility beyond the styling. You can adjust their assignments through 8BitDo’s PC software rather than accepting the defaults.

That dock gives the mouse a place to recharge without plugging a cable into it whenever the battery runs low. It also houses the wireless receiver and serves as a signal extender, according to 8BitDo. The keyboard has its own magnetic receiver compartment underneath. Small storage details like these matter when the alternative is a missing dongle somewhere in your overflowing drawer.

Both devices support Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz wireless, and wired USB, with Windows and Android listed as supported platforms. The Xbox branding needs explanation, though. It’s an official license, not a substitute for checking console compatibility. The keyboard’s Xbox button opens Game Bar on Windows, making its purpose much closer to your gaming PC than the logo might lead you to believe.

The keyboard is listed at $119.99 and the mouse at $59.99, sold separately rather than as a bundle. That leaves room to bring home just the part you want, without replacing everything already on your desk. A plain mouse wouldn’t frighten the keyboard’s little animals away, of course, although the matching dock does give them somewhere else to continue their pixel adventures.

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