This Phone Wrist Strap Doubles as a 60W USB-C Cable

A charging cable is remarkably easy to leave behind, especially when you’re trying to leave the house without a bag. Materik’s 2-in-1 Wristband Charging Cable gives that loose accessory another job, turning it into the strap attached to your phone. Introduced on November 11, 2026, the $39.90 accessory opens into an 11.8-inch USB-C cable when it’s time to find some extra power.

Closed, the flat polyester weave looks closer to a camera strap than the usual rubbery charging cord. Aluminum connector shells meet a zinc-alloy buckle, whose rounded face carries a fine, flowing pattern of short lines. Graphite keeps things dark, while Limestone pairs a pale strap with lighter hardware. The complete accessory weighs about 1.2 ounces, including the buckle and circular attachment clip.

Designer: Materik

Getting it onto your phone involves the included clear TPU tab, which sits between the handset and a compatible case. Its small loop pokes through the charging opening, giving the circular clip somewhere to attach. The strap then slips around your wrist while you hold the phone, without needing a case designed with its own strap loops or a separate attachment point.

When the battery gets low, the buckle releases both USB-C ends, leaving its clip attached to the case. That separation is the neat part: the hardware that closes the wrist loop doesn’t have to dangle between your phone and charger. You connect the freed cable to a suitable power source, then return both ends to the buckle when you’re ready to leave.

Materik rates the cable for USB Power Delivery up to 60W, enough to make it useful beyond a phone with suitable equipment. The actual charging rate depends on the device and power source, of course. There’s no battery tucked into the buckle, so the strap can’t rescue an empty phone by itself. You still need a charger, power bank, or another compatible source.

The short reach makes more sense beside a laptop or a power bank than across a hotel room. Set your phone next to the power source and there isn’t much surplus cable to gather up afterward. If the outlet is behind a hotel bed, however, the cable’s length dictates where your phone rests. This is a connection for nearby equipment, not distant sockets.

Back at a desk, the same cable can move photos or documents between compatible devices, with USB 2.0 data transfer rated up to 480 Mbps. That’s a useful extra when you need to copy a few files without digging out another lead. It isn’t the connection you’d choose for frequent, lengthy transfers to a fast external SSD, despite those familiar USB-C plugs.

The tradeoff arrives whenever you plug in, because the cable can’t remain a closed wrist loop while charging. If you already use a phone strap, combining those jobs could save a separate item in your bag. If you don’t, the buckle and clip become extra hardware to carry for a short cable. Its appeal depends on wanting the wrist strap in the first place.

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