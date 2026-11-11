The 5 Best Architectural Designs of November 2026

A bathtub inside a tiny home puts a familiar comfort ahead of maximizing sleeping capacity. A museum corridor can become a place to look at the city instead of reaching the next gallery. Those are the architectural decisions that interest us here: specific choices about how people occupy a building. This month’s selection moves between private retreats and public landmarks, with each project giving us a different reason to linger.

Our five picks for November 2026 bring together Lavvu’s modular home, Zook Cabins’ Yukon retreat, Oslo’s MUNCH Museum, Oregon’s East County Library, and Copenhagen’s KAI bathhouse. This is an editorial selection, not a list of November openings: MUNCH opened in 2021, while KAI is scheduled to open December 5. What earns each a place is a clear design idea, from sleeping without a ladder to making room for public life.

1. Lavvu XL Modular Home

Lavvu’s XL makes its persuasive argument in the bathroom, where a full-size bathtub survives a floor plan of roughly 237 square feet. Credited to Re:Büro, the furnished modular home is part of a four-size range featured in our October coverage as a preorder offering. Its rounded exterior and panoramic glazed end give the cabin a distinct identity, but the domestic provisions earn its place here. Small living feels more plausible when familiar routines have somewhere to happen without constant rearrangement.

The kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and two-burner induction cooktop, with a sliding island that adjusts between seated and standing use. Drawers beneath the bed and a wardrobe with dedicated shoe storage give belongings an assigned place. That matters more than an empty promotional interior. The large glazed end also makes privacy a site-planning issue, not an afterthought. Transport takes place as an assembled module, so delivery access and installation still need resolving before this becomes anyone’s ready-to-use woodland retreat.

What we like

Sliding island accommodates dining and food preparation.

Integrated storage makes room for clothing, shoes, and everyday belongings.

What we dislike

Panoramic glazing needs a privacy-conscious site.

Transportable construction still requires delivery and installation planning.

2. Yukon Park Model

Zook Cabins plans its Yukon Park Model around a king-size bed on the main floor, avoiding the ladder that so often turns tiny-house sleeping into a minor expedition. The 296-square-foot interior sits within a 12-by-29-foot footprint, with the bathroom, kitchenette, and sleeping area arranged on one level. Offered as a park model, it makes more sense as a delivered retreat than a frequently relocated camper. The design is decisive about its audience: one person or a couple staying somewhere small.

Vertical cypress siding and a pitched metal roof establish the cabin character outside. Inside, white oak ceiling boards and beams sit above painted shiplap, while an electric fireplace anchors the sleeping space. The bathroom gets a zero-entry shower and a floating quartz-topped vanity, but cooking is less ambitious: the published kitchenette specification lists a sink and undercounter refrigerator, with no cooktop. That’s a fair weekend tradeoff. The open sleeping arrangement is less forgiving when one wants breakfast, and another wants quiet.

What we like

Main-floor sleeping removes the need for a loft ladder.

The bathroom gets a generous specification rather than leftover space.

What we dislike

No cooktop appears in the published kitchenette specification.

The open plan offers no separate bedroom for different sleeping schedules.

3. MUNCH Museum

Oslo’s MUNCH Museum has a bent upper section that announces its presence across the waterfront. Estudio Herreros’ more interesting move happens inside, where enclosed galleries protect the art and a more transparent circulation zone opens visitors’ attention to the city. Designed by LPO Arkitekter as local architects, the museum opened on October 22, 2021. Its 13-floor organization makes exhibitions part of the visit, offering changing views instead of saving the panorama for a single lookout at the top.

The architects call these the static and dynamic zones. Separating them allows the museum to treat conservation and public circulation differently, rather than asking every space to perform identically. Undulating perforated aluminum panels give the exterior texture and a shifting appearance as light changes, according to supplier Lindner. A corridor can carry more than foot traffic. Here, looking outward offers a change of focus between galleries, although the vertical arrangement also commits a visit to repeated movement between different floors.

What we like

Circulation offers changing city views between exhibitions.

Separate gallery and public zones accommodate different environmental requirements.

What we dislike

Stacked galleries make floor-to-floor movement integral to a visit.

The imposing tower form is less compelling to us than the thoughtful internal route.

4. East County Library

East County Library turns a former parking lot in Gresham, Oregon, into a public interior. Opened in May 2026, the roughly 95,000-square-foot building was designed by Holst Architecture, with Adjaye Associates collaborating through design development. Its forest reference begins with the structure: timber columns rise through gaps in the acoustic ceiling, recalling trunks beneath a canopy. Glulam beams and cross-laminated timber panels make that idea legible through construction. Concrete walls around the auditorium address its particular structural and acoustic requirements.

Holst arranges activity from west to east, moving from entrances, play, and creative work toward quieter reading areas. Two sensory rooms, one geared toward children and another toward adults, add places where patrons can adjust their level of engagement. An audiovisual studio and rooftop terrace broaden the library’s role beyond borrowing books. The project connects to light rail through a pedestrian route. That range lets a library visit include making something, meeting someone, or simply reading quietly beside a window.

What we like

The forest reference is expressed through structure rather than decorative motifs.

Activity zoning and dedicated sensory rooms recognize different ways of using a library.

What we dislike

LEED Gold remains a stated target, not a verified certification.

Sensory rooms are first come, first served, with use limited to 30 minutes when others are waiting.

5. KAI Water Culture House

KAI’s five brick towers create an unexpected setting for a swim on Copenhagen’s Paper Island waterfront. Designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates, the 5,800-square-meter public facility is scheduled to open on December 5, 2026. Its defining space is the outdoor Valley Pool, set between the towers beneath open sky. Below, a glazed base prevents the masonry from becoming one continuous waterfront wall. The project brings a memorable architectural identity to everyday public infrastructure, with ten pools distributed across multiple levels.

Approximately 300,000 handmade bricks give the towers their stepped surfaces, while openings admit daylight and frame fragments of the surroundings. The pools have different purposes, including lap swimming, teaching, children’s play, and a heated outdoor onsen overlooking the harbor. Cornelius Vöge contributed through concept design, with Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects serving as executive architects. The ambition extends to cultural activities in the tallest tower. Visitors should note the phased opening: the harbor bathing facilities are expected to follow in early 2027.

What we like

The Valley Pool makes the space between towers the main attraction.

Swimming and cultural programming share a public waterfront address.

What we dislike

Open-air swimming includes exposure to Copenhagen’s weather.

Harbor bathing won’t be ready for the planned December opening.

Looking Beyond the Exterior

The useful way to compare these projects is to look past their photogenic features and ask what the plan prioritizes. A bathtub spends space differently from another sleeping berth. A public route can be designed for lingering or treated as necessary circulation. Neither choice is right by default. What matters is whether the arrangement supports the people expected to use it, including their less picturesque routines, belongings, and need for privacy.

For anyone borrowing from this selection, the transferable ideas are the least dependent on a spectacular site. Give everyday objects somewhere to go. Keep routes straightforward. Allow busy and quiet activities to coexist without assuming everyone wants the same atmosphere. Those principles can inform a room as readily as a civic building. For a tiny home in particular, that means studying the wardrobe and kitchenette as carefully as the view.

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