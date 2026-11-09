LiberNovo’s motorized office chair reclines to 160 degrees, has seat cooling, and is up to 42% discount

In 1976, two designers gave the office a chair that moved when you did. The Met calls Emilio Ambasz and Giancarlo Piretti’s Vertebra the first automatically adjustable office chair. Fifty years later, plenty of us still tug knobs and crank levers like we’re docking a spaceship. LiberNovo’s Maxis picks up that old idea and sizes it for bigger frames. Its Black Friday sale opens November 19, with up to 42% off in the US.

The Maxis is LiberNovo’s first line built from the ground up for big and tall users, rated to 399 lbs (181 kg) and certified to BIFMA X5.11, and fitted for people between 5’10” and 6’7″ (178 to 200 cm). Instead of scaling up a standard chair, LiberNovo resized the parts that tend to fail on larger bodies, from the seat depth to the headrest travel. It comes in three versions: Manual, Electric, and Airflow. List prices run $1,299, $1,799, and $1,859, which makes for one big leap and one tiny hop. Let’s walk the staircase one step at a time.

Designer: LiberNovo

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What all three Maxis versions share

All three versions of the Maxis share the same big-body frame. The seat is 20.5 inches (52 cm) deep, with a multi-density cushion that runs firmer at the rear and softer at the front edge, where the backs of your thighs rest. The backrest spans 16.9 inches at the shoulders and flares to 20.5 inches at the waist. The U-shaped headrest travels 5.5 inches up and down and 4.7 inches in and out. Arc-shaped armrests open from 15.7 to 23.6 inches wide, so they don’t crowd your waist.

Lean back in a Maxis and the neck support, backrest, armrests, and seat all move together, a many-jointed cousin of the Vertebra’s idea. The eight-panel backrest flexes on 14 dual-link points and 16 ball joints. Six springs engage progressively by angle and weight, which LiberNovo says keeps the recline smooth under a heavier load. Five stops run from 105 degrees (Deep Focus) to 160 degrees (Spine Flow), and LiberNovo suggests 115 to 125 degrees for most of the day. Do the four-step setup once, and LiberNovo says you’ll rarely touch the controls again.

What the $500 step from Manual to Electric adds

The Manual keeps lumbar support on a dial, with no motor and no battery, which suits anyone who wants a chair that never needs charging. The Electric swaps that dial for the ErgoPulse motor and carries a 2,200 mAh battery. The motor moves the lumbar zone in or out until it meets your lower back, forming an S-curve, so there’s no reaching behind you to twist a knob. Lumbar is step one of the Maxis setup, so you’ll feel this feature on day one. That’s the first half of what the extra $500 buys.

OmniStretch is the other half, a five-minute motorized stretch sequence that runs while you’re in deep recline. Both the Electric and the Airflow include it, and the Manual skips it. LiberNovo describes it as an in-chair stretch and reset, which makes it a handy pause between long work sessions and the walk to the kitchen. Whether it’s worth a share of $500 depends on how often you’d actually use it. If the honest answer is every afternoon, the math gets friendly fast.

The $60 Airflow upgrade, and how the sale works

The Airflow adds a seat fan to everything the Electric does. A 4,000 RPM centrifugal fan pulls air through a five-layer seat on two levels, and an occupancy sensor pauses it when you stand up, so it never spins for an empty chair. The battery grows from 2,200 to 3,000 mAh, and LiberNovo lists fan noise under 45 dB. The upholstery is Danish Gabriel Atlantic fabric, rated by its maker at more than 100,000 abrasion rubs. At list price, all of that sits $60 above the Electric, which is the easiest call on the page.

LiberNovo’s holiday sale opens November 19 and builds toward Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with up to 42% off in the US. Eligible purchases carry 30-day price protection, so buying early comes with a safety net for qualifying price changes. Every LiberNovo chair is backed by a 6-year frame warranty and a 2-year warranty on electronics. Orders unlock gift tiers by spending, topping out at a travel kit with an inflatable neck pillow, eye mask, and earplugs. US buyers can split the bill into four 0% Klarna payments. Fifty years after the Vertebra, the best pitch for a chair that moves with you is still the simplest: you stop thinking about it.

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