Just in time for the summer season next year, when you’re going to begin weighing your adventure choices, you will have an excellent option in the new Volkswagen California campervan. The company has unveiled in the UK its new models of the people’s favourite campervan, which is expected to start deliveries in early 2027.

The adventurers in the UK should be able to order the new generation California campervans now, for a starting price of £54,065 (approx. $72,000). Based on its basic DNA of adventure, the campervan models are designed with all types of travelers – solo, family, or romantic couples in mind.

Designer: VolkswagenVolkswagen

The new design of the California campervan starts with the front below the bonnet. Here, the LED headlights are the new defining feature. The cabin has been uplifted with driver comfort and safety in mind. State-of-the-art technologies now find their way into the campervan setup, which complements the on-road lifestyle. Thus, new safety and comfort features have been added through software-level integration and interesting driver assistance systems.

The cosmetic changes to the shape of the California render it a sharper appearance and feature power-latching sliding doors and tailgates. Before you lose the plot, Volkswagen has narrowed the campervan range to three new specifications titled the Beach, Coast, and Ocean. The Beach is the basic and the cheapest of them all, with 17-inch alloy wheels and heated front seats. The model features a manually operated pop-up roof, awning, and a sliding door on the passenger side with a mini-kitchen to prep food on the go.

Coast model packs all the basic features and builds on it with the addition of a larger kitchen, some cabinetry, a fridge, and large battery power. The top-of-the-line California Ocean comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, an electric pop-out roof, climate control, and ambient lighting. The new models come in 19 new colors across solid, metallic and two-tone paint options. These campervan models feature a 12.9-inch infotainment system that also works as the control center for everything from media and navigation to camping monitoring.

Specific to the new Volkswagen California, eHybrid 4MOTION is an electric stationary air conditioning system that can keep the campervan heated or electrically cooled for eight hours. The two latest California Coast and Ocean modes come with two rear seats that fold into a 78 x 43-in (198 x 108-cm) lower bed. They also feature new driver assistants: the Travel Assist system for assisted lane change and an integrated Emergency Assist, which, according to the company, “guides the vehicle to the hard shoulder or outermost lane in the case of the driver suffering a medical emergency.” All the interesting comfort and safety features onboard make this new California campervan the go-to choice for summer campers.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover