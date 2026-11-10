Arrowspace S1 Screwdriver Kit Scans Screws and Lights Up the Recommended Bit

Tiny screws have a knack for making simple repairs feel surprisingly complicated. You sit down to open a laptop, only to discover that choosing the right bit requires almost as much attention as the job itself. The Arrowspace S1 is a precision electric screwdriver that tackles that familiar pause with a camera, AI-assisted identification, and a case that points out the recommended bit.

There’s certainly no shortage of options inside the case, which holds 52 S2 steel bits. Of course, having plenty of choices doesn’t automatically tell you which tiny tip belongs in an equally tiny screw. That’s where the S1’s design gets interesting. Instead of leaving the identification step entirely to your eyesight, it gives the tool a dedicated way to examine the fastener before you start.

Designers: Lau Yin, Xu Yu

Click Here to Buy Now: $129 $215 (40% off). Hurry, only 85/1100 left! Raised over $250,000.

The camera sits at the rear, opposite the driving end, alongside a contact probe. Resting that probe against the screw establishes a consistent distance between the lens and its subject. It’s a pleasantly physical answer to a digital problem, giving the recognition software a more controlled starting point. You scan first, then turn the screwdriver around when you’re ready to work.

The actual recognition happens in the companion phone app, which processes screw images locally without sending them to cloud servers. It supports 12 common screw-head profiles and identifies the corresponding size, giving those mysterious little recesses a name. Recognition doesn’t require an internet connection, although the phone still needs a local connection to the tool.

The next step is refreshingly direct. An LED illuminates the recommended bit slot, while a 2-inch TFT display on the case shows identification information. You still pick up the bit and fit it yourself, but there’s less detective work between the result and the tool. That small connection between software and storage makes the case an active part of the repair process.

Getting the bit right is only part of handling delicate hardware. The Arrowspace S1 offers adjustable torque settings, while Auto mode applies a preset matched to the identified screw. Think of it as help choosing a starting point, with the device manufacturer’s instructions still guiding the repair. A laptop’s small fasteners deserve more consideration than simply pressing a button and hoping.

That attention to control carries through to the screwdriver itself. Its slender aluminum-alloy body has physical forward and reverse buttons, while an OLED display keeps the torque level, rotation direction, and battery status visible. Work lights surround the magnetic bit holder at the tip. The layout keeps everyday controls on the object you’re holding, rather than sending you back to a screen for every adjustment.

The case, built around a CNC-machined aluminum-alloy frame, brings a similar sense of order to the bench. Its fitted arrangement gives the driver and bits designated places, an important detail when the guidance system points to particular slots. Keeping everything organized becomes part of how the kit works. It’s an appealing approach for a desk that occasionally doubles as a repair station, without asking you to maintain a permanent workshop.

A game controller one weekend and an RC model the next could present quite different collections of screws. That’s where identification assistance makes particular sense, especially when you haven’t spent years memorizing drive profiles. USB-C charging handles the routine business of replenishing the battery. Meanwhile, the combination of organized storage and guided selection offers a familiar starting point as the projects on your desk change.

There’s still a person at the center of all this, aligning the bit, holding the driver, and deciding how to approach the repair. The Arrowspace S1 puts its extra intelligence around those actions, helping with the small decisions that can interrupt them. With the recommended bit in hand, attention can return to the device on the desk, where there’s usually something more interesting waiting beneath the cover.

Click Here to Buy Now: $129 $215 (40% off). Hurry, only 85/1100 left! Raised over $250,000.

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