Antonia Tiny House Offers a Bedroom Without the Climb

Loft bedrooms look efficient on paper. Move the bed upstairs, and suddenly there’s room for a proper kitchen or a sofa below. But that saved space comes with a compromise: stairs to navigate at night and a ceiling that may not let you stand upright. I’d rather have a little less cleverness in the floor plan and a bedroom I can simply walk into.

That’s the appeal of Antonia, an orderable modular home from Swedish company Vagabond Haven. Its main bedroom stays downstairs, while roughly 635 square feet across two levels leave room for a second sleeping area above. Two modules form an L around a terrace, giving the layout a useful bend rather than the proportions of a towable cabin. It’s designed to settle onto a foundation, delivered by truck and positioned by crane.

Designer: Vagabond Haven

That bend in the floor plan does useful work. The living area occupies one wing, while the bedroom, bathroom, and stairs occupy the other. Between them, the terrace sits inside the L, reached through glass doors from both the living room and the downstairs bedroom. In the published renderings, outdoor seating makes this corner read as another place to spend time, not merely a landing outside the door. The images are illustrative, so finishes and details may change.

I like that the outdoor space has a clear relationship to the rooms around it. A deck can be generous and still feel detached from daily life if getting there means walking around the house. Here, the layout suggests an easy route from cooking dinner to eating outside. That’s a more convincing use of limited space than counting every square foot of decking as though it were another climate-controlled room.

Indoors, the kitchen and living room share a high ceiling because the loft stays over the opposite wing. The kitchen follows its own L-shaped plan, with a sink, cooktop, oven, and refrigerator/freezer in the illustrated furnished setup. A dishwasher is optional, and a four-seat dining table sits nearby. The proportions matter more to me than the styling: a table that can remain a table is preferable to furniture that needs a nightly transformation.

The material palette is restrained: vertical Thermopine siding outside, a steel-sheet roof, laminate flooring, and Forestia/Huntonit interior panels. White cabinetry and pale wood tones give the renderings a familiar cottage feel. More importantly, the ground-floor bedroom is shown with a double bed and fitted wardrobes, while the bathroom accommodates a shower, vanity, toilet, and washer/dryer. Those aren’t glamorous features. They’re the infrastructure that lets a small home function beyond a weekend.

Upstairs, the compromise is more visible. The loft rendering shows a second double bed, a desk, and seating beneath a low pitched ceiling, with stairs providing access. I’d see this as useful guest space or an occasional work retreat before making it the primary bedroom. Keeping the downstairs option means the house doesn’t ask everyone to accept the same relationship with stairs, headroom, and getting up at night.

Pricing needs the same practical reading. Vagabond Haven lists the unfurnished Antonia at €67,500 before VAT, with a €77,500 furnished example configuration. The base price isn’t the price of the staged interior: the company excludes items including heating, appliances, bathroom fittings, the terrace, delivery, and utility connections. Its stated delivery market is Europe, so these figures shouldn’t be mistaken for a ready-to-install U.S. offer. A beautiful rendering doesn’t make those additional decisions disappear.

I’d pay particular attention to where it lands. With so much glass facing the terrace, choosing what those windows overlook would be part of making this layout work. A view of trees and a view of a neighbor’s kitchen aren’t interchangeable. Antonia makes an appealing case for letting outdoor space shape a small home, but that makes its eventual setting just as important as what arrives on the truck.

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