Rimowa’s Hidden Clamp Keeps Your Passport in Its Aluminum Holder

When I travel internationally, keeping my passport safe and secure is always a major concern. I have to make sure that the pouch where it’s kept won’t leave scratches or marks on it, so most of the time, it’s placed alone in a small pouch and brought out when needed.

If you’re a bit more paranoid than I am, housing it in a sturdy case is probably worth considering. And if you’re a fan of the Rimowa brand and the iconic look of its grooved aluminum, you’ll be glad to know that it offers an Aluminum Passport Holder that matches the look of its easily recognizable luggage. It comes with features designed to keep your passport in place while you’re on the move.

Designer: Rimowa

Basically, since this is Rimowa, it’s a luxury accessory whose main purpose is to keep your passport contained and protected between document checks at the airport or wherever you’re going. It’s a sleeve that you slide your passport into, with a concealed clamp designed to keep it from slipping out unintentionally. The idea is to balance holding it securely with letting you remove it when needed.

The stainless steel clamp is inside the aluminum body of the sleeve. Rimowa says it accommodates both standard and thicker frequent-flyer passports. The side opening is designed to make it easier for you to slip the passport out, rather than opening the conventional folding cover found on many passport holders. That’s the detail I’d be most interested in trying. A holder needs to keep the booklet in place without turning every document check into a struggle to get it out.

Compared with a fabric or leather sleeve, this one has a rigid metal enclosure in keeping with Rimowa’s style and material choices. But it also adds 85 grams, or about 3 ounces, to what you’re carrying. It’s still compact, but it’s not flexible. If you prefer slipping your passport into a pocket, think about whether you’d want a rigid case there, too.

The holder comes in silver and black, and the grooved exterior makes the connection to Rimowa’s luggage clear. That’s probably a big part of the appeal for fans of the brand. You don’t have to be coordinating an entire travel setup to appreciate the consistency, but matching your passport holder to your suitcase is certainly an option.

Rimowa also says the aluminum sleeve provides a heightened barrier against RFID and NFC technologies. That’s a manufacturer claim, not something we’ve independently tested, so I wouldn’t treat it as a guarantee against unauthorized reading. The same caution applies to my original concern about marks: we’d need to try the holder with a passport to know whether repeated insertion and removal leaves any wear on the cover.

At $285 on Rimowa’s US website, this is definitely a luxury purchase. It comes with a two-year warranty. For that price, I’d want the everyday handling to feel as considered as the exterior looks. A recognizable design might get my attention, but I’d still want to know how comfortably the case fits into my usual bag.

For now, my small pouch still does the job. But I can see the appeal of having a dedicated metal sleeve if you prefer a firmer enclosure. The deciding factor would be how easily it lets me take my passport out and put it away, because that’s something the grooves alone can’t tell me.

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