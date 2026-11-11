TernX’s Suitcase-Stroller Folds Without Making You Unpack

I like observing people when I’m traveling, even when I’m at the airport. You encounter different kinds of people, from solo travelers to rowdy groups to families of all shapes and sizes. Sometimes, I see the struggle of parents who are balancing their luggage, strollers, and their young children. Aside from thinking I’m glad I’m not in their position, I also think someone should invent things for them that would make their lives easier.

The TernX Carry On is one solution to the constant struggle of folding strollers and managing luggage when boarding planes. The suitcase-and-stroller hybrid has a “loaded folding” mechanism designed to ease the transition from pushing your child through the airport to getting them and everything else you’re carrying onto the plane.

Designers: Tack Lee and Hoe Ping Lo

The strongest aspect of this stroller is that you don’t need to remove everything that’s in the enclosed luggage compartment just to fold it when getting on the plane. This could remove one stressful step that a lot of parents experience when traveling. The mechanism preserves the suitcase compartment while allowing the stroller to fold into a compact package, rather than requiring you to unpack and repack your child’s things.

The hard-shell compartment is incorporated behind the stroller seat, and there’s even a separate open basket below. When folded, it takes on a luggage silhouette, so it looks more like an actual piece of luggage rather than the exposed bundle of tubes that we often see in folded strollers. It has a restrained black finish that connects the shell, frame, and textiles.

Of course, being a stroller is a main part of the TernX’s function, so your child has an actual stroller seat. According to TernX, it has an adjustable five-point harness, a fixed footrest, two recline positions at 99° and 126°, and a backrest that extends from approximately 15 to 20 inches (38 to 50 cm). It’s intended for children from six months old up to 48.5 pounds, depending on their size and fit, rather than newborns.

In suitcase mode, you get a two-wheel pull-along bag that you need to tilt and pull rather than roll upright like a four-wheel spinner. TernX says this arrangement allows the wheels to be recessed for a better overhead-bin fit. That’s a trade-off worth considering if you’re used to pushing your luggage alongside you.

The enclosed compartment offers 18 liters of storage, while the under-seat basket can carry up to about 4.4 pounds. That gives parents room for items such as diapers, snacks, and a change of clothes without necessarily needing another bag for those essentials. TernX also says the enclosed compartment remains accessible in both configurations, so you don’t have to unfold the stroller just to reach something you’ve packed inside.

There is an important distinction between being designed as a carry-on and being accepted on every flight. Folded, the TernX measures approximately 21.7 × 14 × 9.1 inches (55 × 35.5 × 23 cm). Airline size and weight limits vary, and limited cabin space can still mean a gate check. Parents should check their airline’s stroller and carry-on policies before traveling rather than assume the suitcase shape guarantees a place in the overhead bin.

The weight also deserves some thought. TernX lists the empty product at about 17.2 pounds, excluding the canopy. Add your belongings, and you’ll still have to lift the whole thing into an overhead bin if it’s accepted onboard. Combining two items doesn’t remove that part of the job.

I can see the appeal for parents who want fewer separate things to manage, especially when traveling with one young child. The part that makes the most sense to me is keeping the packed compartment intact during the switch. Parents would still have plenty to handle at boarding, but at least rearranging all those diapers and spare clothes wouldn’t have to be another task.

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