Lavvu’s Tiny Home Has a Bathtub and Hidden Storage

A full-size bathtub is a wonderfully stubborn thing to put inside a tiny home. Lavvu includes one in its published XL specification, despite having only about 237 square feet to work with. That choice gets straight to the problem these modular homes tackle: shrinking a dwelling without making everyday life feel like a series of concessions. I like that the answer leaves room for a soak.

Lavvu offers four sizes, from roughly 108 to 237 square feet, with the XL credited to architecture studio Re:Büro. The company is promoting the range for preorder, an important distinction between an appealing design and an immediately available place to live. These are furnished homes, but buyers shouldn’t assume that every size includes every feature shown in the company’s presentation. The XL is the clearest expression of the idea.

Designer: Lavvu

In the promotional imagery, rounded corners and vertically ribbed exterior surfaces give the cabins a slightly retro, almost transportation-inspired appearance. Inside, wood-toned surfaces soften that impression. The large glazed end is the visual centerpiece, framing the landscape rather than leaving it outside a small window. I prefer this approach to making a tiny house resemble a miniature suburban one. The proportions acknowledge that you’re occupying a compact space, while giving your eyes somewhere farther away to land.

The kitchen makes a more practical argument. Lavvu specifies a built-in refrigerator, dishwasher, and two-burner induction cooktop, along with a sliding island that adjusts to provide seated legroom or accommodate standing use. That movable surface is a detail I appreciate. A fixed counter has to commit to one relationship with your body. Letting it shift recognizes that breakfast, food preparation, and moving through a narrow room don’t all require the same arrangement. Small spaces need that kind of flexibility more than another decorative flourish.

Storage gets similar attention. The published XL description includes drawers beneath the bed, nearby shelves, and a wardrobe with hanging space and dedicated shoe storage. These aren’t especially glamorous features, which is precisely why they matter. I’m more persuaded by a place to put yesterday’s clothes than by an immaculate room with no visible possessions. Built-in storage gives the design a plausible way to absorb ordinary belongings, although it doesn’t remove the need to edit what you own.

All that glass makes the setting a meaningful part of the design decision, too. The imagery places the cabins beside water and trees, where openness is the attraction. I’d be less enthusiastic about the same arrangement facing a neighbor’s kitchen. For me, the panoramic end makes the most sense as a retreat with a carefully chosen outlook. Privacy deserves as much attention as the view when deciding where one belongs.

“Mobile” also needs a realistic reading here. Lavvu says its homes travel as fully assembled modules on a trailer or flatbed platform. That describes transportable architecture, not a camper you casually hitch up for a weekend. I see the appeal in having the interior assembled before delivery, but the destination still matters. Access arrangements and installation are questions to resolve with the maker, rather than details to mentally crop out of the scenic pictures.

The listed prices reinforce that this is a considered purchase: the smallest S module starts at €45,000, while the XL starts at €75,000, both before tax. Those are the company’s euro-denominated starting prices, not verified delivered prices for an American property. I’d want a site-specific quote, a confirmed equipment list, and delivery details before treating either number as a complete budget. The distinction matters more than a tempting headline price.

For me, Lavvu’s strongest idea is giving small routines enough space to remain recognizable. Sit at a counter with room for your knees. Put shoes away. Keep a book beside the bed. Take a bath if that’s your preferred way to end the day. I wouldn’t mistake this for an easy answer to every housing need, but as a compact retreat, its attention to ordinary domestic habits makes the design worth considering.