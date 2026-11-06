An Oregon Parking Lot Was Transformed Into a Forest-Inspired Library

At East County Library in Gresham, Oregon, timber columns rise through gaps in the acoustic ceiling, keeping the structure visually separate from the surfaces around it. Holst Architecture designed this detail to suggest tree trunks reaching toward a canopy. The forest reference is built into the architecture, rather than applied afterward as a decorative theme.

Opened in May 2026, the approximately 95,000-square-foot library serves eastern Multnomah County. Holst led the design, collaborating with Adjaye Associates through the design development phase. Its scale addresses a longstanding imbalance: more than 40 percent of county residents live east of Interstate 205, yet East County previously had the library system’s smallest footprint.

Designer: Holst

The project replaces an underused parking lot with a public destination connected to transit. A tree-lined pedestrian route links the MAX light rail stop and northern civic space to a terraced entrance plaza on Division Street. That arrangement makes the approach part of the project, giving pedestrians a defined route between transportation and the library’s entrances.

Inside, glulam beams and cross-laminated timber panels form the primary structural system. Double-height entrances and a central living room establish larger clearings within the column grid. Holst paired overhead beams and introduced recessed lines in the timber to give the ceiling depth and rhythm. These choices make the forest analogy legible through construction, without requiring literal representations of branches or leaves.

The building isn’t exclusively timber. Concrete shear walls around the auditorium and along the eastern side provide structural support, with concrete also used around acoustically sensitive spaces. This hybrid approach is worth noting: the material palette responds to different demands rather than treating exposed wood as the answer to every problem.

Holst organizes the plan from active spaces on the west toward focused reading and work areas on the east. Entrances, creative activities, and children’s play occupy the busier edge. Collections and specialized rooms sit toward the center, while window-lined seating provides a quieter destination. The layout acknowledges that a contemporary library needs room for conversation and concentration.

That range includes an audiovisual studio, a creative learning room, indoor and enclosed outdoor children’s spaces, and a rooftop terrace. Two sensory rooms, one oriented toward children and another toward adults, offer adjustable lighting and different ways to engage or withdraw. Community consultation helped shape these provisions, giving the expansive brief specific places to land.

Radiant flooring and rooftop solar panels accompany a LEED Gold target, not a confirmed certification. Beyond those systems, the useful architectural decision is spatial: a large civic building makes room for different levels of participation, including the simple wish to sit quietly with a book.

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