Ring wants to put a drone in your house right as towns are kicking out Flock

2026 is the year America started unplugging its surveillance cameras, and Ring chose that exact year to launch cameras that follow you around. Cities and counties have been dropping Flock Safety’s license plate readers at a record pace, with one anti-surveillance group counting roughly 90 cancellations in August alone. Into that mood rolls Ring Robotics, Amazon’s new lineup of security cameras that move on their own. There’s the Ring Drone Cam, a $249.99 drone that flies through your home, and the Ring Rover Cam, a $999.99 robot that patrols businesses after hours. Reading the room has never been Ring’s strong suit, but this is impressive even by its standards.

Ring has history with Flock, too. In October 2025, the two companies announced a deal to route police footage requests through Ring’s Community Requests feature. Four months later, Ring killed it after a Super Bowl ad about finding lost dogs creeped out a lot of viewers. Ring blamed the breakup on time and resources, which is the corporate version of saying you’ve been too busy to text back. Meanwhile, Flock kept making headlines for officers allegedly using its network to track ex-partners. A brand that nearly plugged into that system now wants its cameras flying up your stairs, and my answer is a polite no thanks.

Designer: Ring

Eight Minutes of Flight, Then an Hour on the Charger

The Drone Cam weighs 165 grams (0.36 pounds) and carries a 2K camera with a 148-degree field of view, plus two LEDs for night patrols. Setup involves carrying it through your house like an expensive newborn so it can sketch a floor plan, after which it flies preset routes or launches whenever a Ring sensor trips. Flights last somewhere between 5 and 10 minutes depending on whose numbers you trust, and every minute in the air costs roughly eight minutes on the dock. So if your back door sensor trips twice in an hour, the drone checks the first one and naps through the sequel. Lose Wi-Fi mid-flight and it simply lands wherever it happens to be, guarding the rug.

The Rover Cam is Amazon’s Astro robot with a security badge pinned on, shipping December 16. It rolls through shops, offices, and stockrooms on scheduled patrols, raising a periscope camera up to 4 feet (about 1.2 meters) to peer over shelves while streaming up to 4K video. Ring added a light tower that projects a blue circle onto the ceiling so you can find the thing, flipping to a spinning red light and a siren when something looks wrong. Both robots run on AI Pilot, Ring’s navigation system, which does most of its thinking in the cloud. Scheduled patrols require a Ring Protect subscription, and the drone still needs FCC authorization before it can actually ship on January 27, 2027.

Amazon Already Bricked This Exact Robot Once

Amazon sold Astro for Business to small companies in late 2023 for $2,349.99, plus a $60 monthly subscription to unlock patrol routes. About seven months later it shut the program down, and on September 25, 2024, every unit stopped working. Owners got refunds, a $300 credit, and a shipping label to recycle a robot that couldn’t even be converted into the home version. The Rover is cheaper, but it targets the exact shop owner Amazon already left holding a dead robot. Amazon never disclosed how many Astros it sold, and companies rarely keep the good numbers secret.

The drone’s biggest engineering win doubles as its biggest liability. Ring got it down to 165 grams by moving the brains to the cloud, which means a room-by-room map of your home lives on Amazon’s servers. The privacy features are genuine hardware, with a dock that covers the lens and propellers loud enough to announce every flight. They protect you from the drone, and they do nothing about who can request its footage later from a company that once handed police discounted doorbells and nearly plugged into Flock. Towns are pulling Flock cameras off their poles this year, and my bet is that Ring’s flying camera lasts about as long as Astro for Business did.

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