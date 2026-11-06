The Nubeo Ecliptic watch puts a tiny spacecraft control panel on your wrist

Hollywood loves a sequel, and so does the watch world, though watch sequels trade explosions and cameos for colorways. Nubeo’s Ecliptic Retrograde Dual Time first landed in October 2024, and the square-cased space watch is back for 2026 in six new colorways, from the blue-strapped Firewater Blue to the moodily named Steel Phantom. The core recipe stays put: a 45mm steel case, a matte black dial, and a second time zone displayed by a hand that sweeps a retrograde arc before snapping back to zero.

That hand crawls from 0 to 24 across the lower dial, then flies back to the start like it just remembered it left the stove on. Nubeo pairs it with a big date, a 24-hour subdial, and a caseback engraved with the sun, Earth, and the ecliptic plane. That last detail explains the name, since the ecliptic is the path the sun appears to trace across our sky over a year. Every colorway runs on a Japanese quartz movement and lists for $250, with an advertised 20% launch discount bringing it to $200.

Designer: Nubeo

A Dial Built Like a Spacecraft Control Panel

Nubeo stacks this dial in layers, starting with a matte black honeycomb mesh at the base. A raised chapter ring sits above it with a printed 05 to 55 minute track, while an oversized applied 12 anchors the top. The 24-hour subdial sits near 9 o’clock, the framed date window is at 4, and the dual time arc wraps across the bottom third. Applied indices and hands carry Japanese lume for low-light visibility. Each colorway also changes the accents on a few of these elements.

Putting the second time zone on its own arc separates it from the main time display, a useful distinction on a dial this busy. A traditional GMT, like the Rolex GMT-Master, adds a fourth hand that points to a 24-hour scale around the edge. The Ecliptic moves that reading to the lower dial instead. On the blacked-out version, green lume emphasizes the hands and markers. The coil-spring details at the four corners are decorative, reinforcing the spacecraft-control-panel look. Honestly, this dial looks like it should come with a launch sequence.

Square, Steel, and 155 Grams of Attitude

The stainless steel case measures 45mm across (about 1.77 inches), 45mm lug to lug, and 16mm thick (0.63 inches). Square cases tend to wear larger than round ones of the same width because the corners fill out more of the wrist. The matching width and lug-to-lug measurements keep the case from extending farther along the wrist, but this is still a substantial watch at 155 grams (5.5 ounces), paired with a 26mm rubber strap. An anti-reflective mineral crystal covers the dial, and water resistance is rated at 5 ATM.

The square sports case has plenty of precedent, from Bell & Ross’s cockpit-instrument BR 03 to Hublot’s Square Bang. Nubeo takes a similar instrument-panel approach, adding recessed channels with exposed screws along the case flanks and a crown finished in each colorway’s accent shade. Inside sits a Japanese quartz movement, though Nubeo doesn’t name the specific caliber. Quartz makes sense for a dual time watch that might spend a week in a drawer between trips, keeping both time displays running without winding.

Six New Colorways, Same Cosmic Recipe

The 2026 lineup includes Firewater Blue, Cardinal Teal, Forest Veil, Royal Twilight, Dark Alloy, and Steel Phantom, all built on the same matte black dial. The differences are in the dial accents, crown color, case finish, and rubber strap. Across the lineup, you’ll find yellow straps, blue straps, gray straps with yellow details, and a blacked-out case for anyone allergic to shiny things. The original 2024 variants included Space Blue, Hazard Red, and Golden Black, which Nubeo sold as limited editions. The caseback in the press images carries a limited-edition marking too, though Nubeo hasn’t listed an edition size for the new run.

The Ecliptic fits into Nubeo’s catalog, which leans heavily on space and pop culture with collaborations like the Space Invaders Automatic and the Atari Asteroids watches. This one draws on astronomy rather than a licensed property and costs considerably less than those collaborations. Citizen’s Eco-Drive BR0120 offers retrograde dual time too, wrapped in a classic round case for the buttoned-up crowd. The Ecliptic is the more conspicuous option, with its square case, layered dial, and bright strap choices. Nubeo lists it at $250 before the launch discount, with free shipping and a two-year warranty.

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