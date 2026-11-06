Sony MDR-3R over-ear headphones revive nostalgia of the Walkman era

Remember the Walkman headphones from more than four decades ago? Well, the nostalgia is revived as Sony has brought back over-ear headphones for a generation obsessed with wired audio gear. The new pair of earphones draws inspiration from the originals that debuted in 1981, with the original design drawings referenced in crafting this pair.

The inspiration doesn’t stop at the looks alone, as the earphones come with the same 23mm dynamic driver, so that the same sound signature can be replicated in these. All the modern conveniences are included, though, like a microphone for taking calls and the in-line remote control to toggle calls, music, and podcast streaming. This falls straight in line with the trend that brands like Final with AirWire and StillFrame are following.

Designer: Sony

For audiophiles who are constantly juggling their expensive gear, chasing that perfect sound, this is a subtle reminder of how it all started back then. The nostalgia of a balanced, warm sound signature that emphasized natural vocals and emotional richness. The earphones come with the iconic blue and orange earpads to customize the look. Hitting the rewind button, the OG earphones shipped with the Walkman TPS-L2 in 1979 and played cassettes.

You can barely distinguish the MDR-3R from the original one, and millennials will instantly feel the nostalgia. The small design details, like the metal headband and the holes on the outer casing of the drivers. Sony doesn’t stop there, as the packaging and the instruction manual also take you back to the golden era. Practicality of use is also taken care of, as the earphones weigh just 38 grams, bettering the original ones by 2 grams.

Since modern phones are rarely seen with a 3.5mm headphone jack, the pair comes with a USB-C connector to plug in easily with modern devices. I would have liked the headphones to come with a swappable option to plug in a 3.5mm or 4.4mm jack for high-quality playback with services like Tidal or Apple Music. That said, you’ll have to buy a USB-C to 3.5mm or 4.4mm jack so that you can plug it into DAPs like the HiBy W4 HiFi Amplifier.

Along with the OG classic version, the earphones also come in a Stranger Things Edition that has a black headband and the themed red and black foam pads to match the ones worn by Max. The standard MDR-3R over-ear earphones are priced at $59.99, while the Stranger Things Edition comes for $79.99.

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