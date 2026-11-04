MTPEAK One-All is a limited edition trike sports car with a turbo engine and carbon-fiber body

Four wheels have long been the standard for sports cars, but MTPEAK is exploring a different territory with its first vehicle, the One-All. Making its global debut at EICMA 2026 in Milan, the unconventional open-top machine combines a classic roadster-inspired design with a three-wheel configuration, a mid-mounted turbocharged engine and rear-wheel drive. The vehicle’s layout features two wheels at the front and a single driven wheel at the rear, placing it somewhere between a conventional sports car and a performance trike.

The One-All takes visual inspiration from traditional sports cars, with a low-slung profile, sculpted bodywork and an exposed cockpit that puts the driver at the centre of the experience. Carbon-fiber body panels give the exterior a lightweight construction, while the overall silhouette recalls an earlier era of motoring, when compact proportions and mechanical character played a significant role in sports car design. Rather than adopting the increasingly technology-heavy appearance of modern performance vehicles, MTPEAK has opted for a more mechanical and driver-focused aesthetic.

Designer: MTPEAK

At the core is a mid-mounted 2.0-litre turbocharged engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission featuring reverse gear. The powertrain sends power to the rear wheels and produces 165 kW (approximately 221 hp) and 385 Nm of torque. MTPEAK quotes a power-to-weight ratio of 370 hp per tonne, with a claimed top speed of 180 km/h. These figures put the emphasis on power delivery and a relatively lightweight construction rather than outright speed records.

The mechanical package is supported by a chromoly steel tubular semi-cage chassis, designed to provide a rigid structural foundation. Carbon-fiber panels form the bodywork, while ventilated carbon-ceramic disc brakes are fitted across all three wheels. The manufacturer also specifies a 50:50 weight distribution, double-wishbone front suspension with twin dampers and electronic stability control (ESP). The front wheels use 205/45 R17 tyres, while the single rear wheel gets a wider 305/35 R18 tyre to handle the engine’s output.

Despite the compact proportions, One-All has a clearly defined roadster footprint. It measures 3,397 mm long, 1,496 mm wide and 1,148 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,540 mm. The combination of a low body, wide rear tyre and exposed cockpit gives it a distinctive stance without relying on the conventional four-wheel sports car layout. MTPEAK also describes the front dual-wheel arrangement as race-tuned, with an emphasis on dynamic stability and handling.

The vehicle is the first offering from MTPEAK, a new brand backed by Guangyu Industrial, a Chinese manufacturing company with around 30 years of precision engineering experience. Its capabilities include CNC machining, metal stamping, welding, and carbon-fiber fabrication. The company says research and development, vehicle calibration, assembly, and core manufacturing are integrated in-house, with the One-All developed to automotive-grade standards.

MTPEAK is positioning the vehicle as a limited-production offering, something more than a conventional mass-market sports car. Its official website announces a global limited launch of 100 units, with bespoke customisation intended to make each example individually specified. Production is scheduled to begin in 2027, although pricing and detailed market availability have not yet been announced.

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