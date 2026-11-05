Domestic Out-Post RTT wants campers to even spend daytime hours inside

Rooftop tents are designed as an alternative to a complete RV setup. The idea is interesting and convenient when you just need space to sleep and rest. Or, at most, as a hiding site when the weather is rough. You can have the RTT installed all day, but it cannot provide you with the comfort of an RV. The creators in Sweden believe otherwise. No wonder businesses like Thule and now Domestic are working on making RTTs for campers to spend daytime hours inside.

Building on the idea of Thule’s Widesky hardshell rooftop tent, Domestic has launched the new Out-Series of rooftop tents with the flagship Out-Post giving us more reason to believe that a rooftop tent can be a lot more than what we have come to believe.

Designer: Domestic

The Swedish company’s Out-Post rooftop tent doesn’t apparently give away its nuances. It looks like an ordinary RTT on the outside, but it’s on the inside where the difference lies. The tent is provided with an ordinary space that becomes extraordinary with a convertible bed, a dining table you can stow away, and an interesting addition: a room divider, separating the tent space into sections for privacy.

Launched at this year’s Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, the new Out-Post tent is accessible via a telescopic ladder. The tent has metal frames that support the canvas. Since the space is designed for more than sleeping, the functional RTT has enough room to accommodate four people.

The Out-Series RTTs, spearheaded by the Out-Post, are slated for launch next year. It comprises three different tents, which are all more than Thule’s rooftop tent, which features a mattress that doubles as futon. The mattress here in the Out-Series does the transforming bit, while a stowaway table adds to the convenience of how the space can be used when you’re dining or working inside the tent.

A dedicated reading light and ambient lighting elsewhere keep the Domestic tents illuminated after sunset. They are powered by a mobile battery onboard. If you turn the lights off, the skylight above offers amazing views. The Out-Post is provided with a 360-degree array of windows and a door to ensure the tent is flooded with natural light throughout the day.

An interesting part of the tent, or perhaps a feature that hasn’t been tried by many RTT manufacturers, is the optional room divider. It is provided in the Out-Post model, which can split the tents floor area two halves, creating as many separate rooms for kids and parents when they need privacy. Domestic has not announced the price for the Out-Post yet, but it says the Out-Series will start at €1,799 (approx. $2,000), and that it will launch in Spring 2027 in Europe. No word on global availability yet.

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