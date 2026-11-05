HOZO Hobby Knife Pairs Push-Button Blade Changes With a Fold-Out Workspace

Small craft projects have a funny way of spreading across a table. Pieces of cardboard become a miniature building, and suddenly the knife, spare blades, and cutting mat all need their space. HOZO’s Hobby Knife design brings those essentials together, putting together a press-to-release mechanism for changing blades with a carrying case that unfolds into a cutting station. It’s a welcome design for tables with other jobs.

The case earns its place on the table even before cutting begins. Its sliding, folding arrangement opens out into a cutting station, with the attachment tray alongside the mat rather than buried underneath it. For a paper model, that puts the edges within reach while you work through walls and window openings. Even the storage gets to participate in the project.

Designer: Tiancheng Liang, Zhida Luo

Click Here to Buy Now: $59 $79 (25% off). Hurry, only 59/1050 left! Raised over $462,000.

When those components need more room, the mat slides out and unfolds further, doubling the cutting surface compared with its smaller configuration. That’s useful for a project that starts with a few pieces and gradually becomes a collection of parts waiting for assembly. You can spread out the work without separating the cutting surface from its organizer.

The knife takes a practical approach. Its hexagonal aluminum handle has flat sides that help resist rolling when you put it down, while a textured grip and raised ring give your fingers a defined holding area. The shape has something of a drafting pencil about it, a fitting reference for a tool meant to spend its time following lines and shaping details.

Of course, a project doesn’t always need the same edge from beginning to end. Switching blades here starts with a button at the back of the handle. Pressing it opens the collet, the clamp holding the blade. Exchange the attachment, then release the button to secure its replacement. The exchange drops the usual screw-tightening step from the routine.

HOZO gives the open collet a little backup. Two magnets inside the collet help retain the blade when the clamp opens, keeping it in position until you remove it. That separates two jobs neatly: the magnets help during the exchange, while the collet secures the installed blade. It’s a thoughtful detail for a tool designed around frequent attachment changes.

That change of task is where the attachment selection becomes interesting. A standard blade handles general cutting, while chisel profiles and curved edges offer different approaches to shaping details. On a miniature building, that might mean moving from cutting cardboard walls to carving a recess in a wooden trim piece. The handle stays familiar as the working end takes on a different job.

The selection extends to U- and V-gouges for carving, plus a saw and metal file for manual sawing and finishing. Those additions let the same handle follow a model component beyond its initial cut. A small groove or an edge needing refinement calls for a different attachment, rather than asking a pointed cutting blade to do every job on the table.

There are smaller considerations that make sense around delicate materials, too. The blades are hardened 420 stainless steel supplied without an oily protective coating, a welcome consideration around paper and other surfaces you’d rather keep clean. Back in the tray, magnetic slots hold attachments point-down in separate positions. Each shape has its place, so a spare blade needn’t disappear among cardboard scraps and offcuts.

The organization also accounts for what happens when a blade is spent. A one-way slot in the modular blade case provides a contained destination for used blades. It’s a modest feature, admittedly, but it gives them a place separate from fresh replacements. Changing an edge becomes part of keeping the table in order, with storage considered on both sides of a blade’s working life.

Eventually, that table might need to be a table again. The attachments return to their slots, and the cutting surface folds back into the case. The pouch-and-mat assembly is also magnetically detachable and independently replaceable. When the surface wears, that part can be changed while the organizer stays. Meanwhile, the miniature building can wait on a shelf until there’s time for its roof.

Click Here to Buy Now: $59 $79 (25% off). Hurry, only 59/1050 left! Raised over $462,000.

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