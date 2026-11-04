Aurzen ZIP Pro Puts a Foldable Projector and Basquiat Art on Your Holiday Gift List

A projector that packs its own stand already makes a thoughtful gift for someone who’s always rearranging movie night. Aurzen’s ZIP Pro folds into a compact block, then opens into an adjustable, self-supporting setup. The standard version leans into its technical character, while the Jean-Michel Basquiat Special Edition Bundle adds artwork and coordinated accessories for someone with a more expressive streak.

The clever bit is that the stand doesn’t become another accessory to forget. Three connected sections fold into a Z-shaped support, letting you change the projection angle on a tabletop or nightstand. Folded, the projector is 1.73 inches thick and weighs about 1.29 pounds. That’s a manageable addition to a travel bag, especially when you aren’t also finding room for a separate stand.

Designer: Aurzen

Click Here to Buy Aurzen ZIP Pro: $629.99 | Click Here to Buy ZIP Pro x Jean-Michel Basquiat Special Edition Bundle: $679.99.

After a day of sightseeing, that could mean watching a movie without hunching over a phone. The Aurzen ZIP Pro uses native 1080p Full HD projection, with autofocus and four-point keystone correction to help sharpen and align the picture. Aurzen recommends a 60- to 80-inch image in dark surroundings. With a rated 200 ANSI lumens, drawing the curtains is very much part of the plan.

Gaming has a place here, too, especially when a handheld’s screen starts feeling a little cramped. USB-C video input connects compatible devices directly, provided both the device and cable support video transmission. Supported Nintendo Switch setups don’t need the usual dock, although you’ll still need a power adapter rated at 65W or higher through the projector’s USB-C PD charging input. That still leaves fewer pieces to arrange before the first round.

Sharing the screen doesn’t have to mean sharing the soundtrack with everyone nearby. The Aurzen ZIP Pro can send audio to two compatible Bluetooth headphones simultaneously, so a couple can watch together while someone else sleeps. That said, built-in stereo speakers handle the evenings when keeping the volume private isn’t necessary.

There’s also something reassuringly direct about having controls on the object itself. A built-in touchscreen displays battery and connection information, keeping basic adjustments close at hand. The 38Wh battery is advertised to last up to 150 minutes in ECO mode, with runtime varying by settings and connected devices.

Of course, practical gifts can still have a personality. The Aurzen ZIP Pro x Jean-Michel Basquiat Special Edition Bundle keeps the same projection capabilities, battery, and folding structure as the standard version. Its distinction is the artwork and additional accessories, including two custom shells for one projector. Someone choosing the bundle is choosing a different visual identity.

Basquiat’s Pez Dispenser brings a crowned dinosaur into the mix, while the other design draws on Untitled (1985). Their restless lines and layered colors interrupt the projector’s orderly geometry, giving the familiar shape a different character. For someone whose shelves already hold art books and expressive objects, that connection might feel more personal than another gadget trying very hard to look invisible.

The artwork follows the projector into the rest of the bundle. A custom GoPlay carrying case and lens-cleaning cloth carry the theme, while the MagPlay Pro and Z-Stand mounting suite adds placement options. Everything comes together in a special-edition gift box. It’s a coordinated set with jobs to do after the wrapping comes off, from carrying the projector to caring for it.

The standard Aurzen ZIP Pro has its own appeal, especially for someone who enjoys technology looking like technology. Its dark finish, vents, and small orange accents give the folding body a deliberate technical character. The foldable mechanism provides plenty of visual interest on a desk. That makes it an appealing fit for someone who prefers their gadgets a little more understated.

Once a movie ends, the projector can fold away again without leaving a permanent screen or stand to accommodate. That suits a bedroom that doubles as a workspace, or a traveler who doesn’t want entertainment tied to one room. The artwork can stay part of someone’s surroundings, while the next movie night can start with a suitable surface and a little rearranging.

Click Here to Buy Aurzen ZIP Pro: $629.99 | Click Here to Buy ZIP Pro x Jean-Michel Basquiat Special Edition Bundle: $679.99.

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