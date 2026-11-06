WOLOLOW’s UFO Lamp Uses a Bulb You Can Actually Replace

A bedside lamp ought to survive a burned-out bulb, especially when its shape is the reason you bought it. I’d hate to retire a little flying saucer over a lighting component. That’s the practical appeal of WOLOLOW Night Lamp Ver 2.0: beneath its Space Age exterior sits a replaceable LED bulb. The object gets to keep its personality when the light source needs changing, a sensible priority for something designed to be displayed.

Designed by Arthur Koshatahyan and Kostya Trunov, the lamp is currently a Kickstarter project, with a working prototype documented by its makers. Its flattened, elliptical body has a ring of oval portholes and stands on three angled metal legs. The reference is wonderfully specific: Matti Suuronen’s 1968 Futuro House, translated into an object you can put beside your bed rather than climb into for the weekend.

Designers: Arthur Koshatahyan and Kostya Trunov

The architectural backstory gives that familiar UFO silhouette a little more substance. Futuro began with a commission for a ski lodge that could be assembled on difficult terrain and heated quickly. Its rounded plastic shell belonged to an optimistic vision of how people might live. I like seeing that ambition brought down to nightstand scale. You don’t need to know its history to enjoy the lamp, but knowing it makes the reference feel less arbitrary.

At 10 inches across and 6.5 inches tall, WOLOLOW 2.0 needs a meaningful patch of tabletop. The campaign specifies an ABS plastic body, polycarbonate windows, and a metal base with coated tips. Those dimensions are worth checking against your nightstand before getting attached to the miniature-house idea. It may be a small building, but it isn’t an especially tiny bedside accessory.

The five proposed finishes give the same silhouette quite different personalities: white, yellow, orange, sky blue, and mirror chrome. My vote goes to orange, which feels comfortably committed to the retro-futurist premise. Chrome makes a stronger decorative statement, while white would be my choice for a room that already has plenty happening. Color matters here because the lamp has such a recognizable outline. It doesn’t need a dramatic finish to announce itself.

Version 2.0 also drops the previous generation’s integrated battery in favor of external power. I’m comfortable with that trade for a lamp intended to stay beside a bed. A cord is less appealing if you want to move it around frequently, but keeping another decorative object charged wouldn’t be my preference either. The more consequential change is the user-replaceable bulb, which makes the lighting hardware less permanently tied to the sculptural shell.

Inside is a socket for a compatible 12V MR16 LED with a GU5.3 base. Smart features depend on the bulb you install, rather than being built into WOLOLOW itself. A compatible smart bulb could provide dimming, colors, or scheduling, but the prototype demonstration uses a standard warm-white bulb. The makers haven’t demonstrated smart operation in that video, so compatibility deserves attention before buying an upgrade.

The campaign lists a warm-white bulb and magnetic USB power cable as included, with the cable connecting beneath the lamp. A wall adapter and optional smart bulb are separate purchases. Individual lamp rewards currently carry an estimated March 2027 delivery date, which remains a crowdfunding target rather than a confirmed arrival. I’d approach it as backing a design still headed toward production, not ordering a lamp already sitting in a warehouse.

For me, the appeal comes down to giving an everyday object enough character that you’d want to keep it. The little windows make sense as part of the architectural reference and as openings for light; the legs give the saucer its landed posture. WOLOLOW is playful without asking the owner to treat it as a joke. I’d happily leave the smart-bulb possibilities alone and let the warm-white version do its thing. A small illuminated house beside the bed already has a pretty good job.

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