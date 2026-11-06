Raven Prism Smart Glasses Put a Linux Computer in the Corner of Your Eye

Checking a recipe with flour on your fingers is a good reminder that a touchscreen isn’t always the most convenient interface. Raven Resonance’s Prism glasses propose keeping those instructions in the corner of your vision instead, with eye controls leaving your hands free. The reservation-stage wearable puts a Linux computer inside familiar-looking frames, rather than simply supplying another screen tethered to your phone.

The frames make some concessions to everything packed inside. Thick temples run back from a dark brow, while clearer lower rims soften the outline around the lenses. Pale end pieces add a contrasting finish without covering the front in conspicuous branding. There’s still more hardware beside your head than ordinary glasses would carry, so familiar styling shouldn’t be confused with proven comfort.

Designer: Raven Resonance

The display occupies the right eye’s periphery, using a full-color waveguide with a 30-degree diagonal field of view. Its position is meant to make a recipe or reference image available when you glance over, rather than filling your central view. That arrangement suits checking the next instruction while cooking, although looking away from your hands still requires choosing a sensible moment to pause.

Eye control gives that arrangement its practical purpose. Raven’s software framework includes buttons you activate by holding your gaze on them, along with gaze-based navigation. You wouldn’t need to tap a temple every time your hands were occupied. The challenge is distinguishing a deliberate selection from an ordinary glance, something the developer guidance acknowledges by recommending large targets and avoiding crowded layouts.

Privacy gets a physical control rather than just a settings menu. A cover must be moved manually before the 13-megapixel camera can operate, and lights in the rims signal when it’s active. Raven also says speech recognition runs locally and cloud sharing requires consent. Those choices make the intended boundaries clearer, but they don’t amount to an independent security audit of the system.

Keeping prescription glasses usable while their electronics recharge takes another physical solution. Raven Wings are removable battery modules, designed to swap without shutting down your apps. Two pairs and a charging case are included, letting one set recharge while you wear the other. That makes the all-day ambition about exchanging batteries, not a published promise of uninterrupted runtime from a single pair.

Underneath that eyewear is Raven OS, running on a quad-core ARM processor with up to 4GB of memory. Developers can connect remotely and build compatible applications, but Linux underneath doesn’t mean every desktop program fits a tiny wearable display. Navigation directions and other phone-supplied information also remain part of the pitch, so standalone computing shouldn’t be mistaken for making your phone redundant.

Prism is priced at $1,499, including supported prescription lenses, with initial US shipments planned for January 2027. New reservations currently fall into a summer 2027 batch, not that first delivery window. Its usefulness will depend on whether these small interactions feel easier than reaching for a phone, and whether you’re comfortable keeping the screen, batteries, and computer on your face all day.

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