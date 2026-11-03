NOX Cordless Lamp Lets You Carry the Beam Without the Base

Cordless table lamps let you move the whole fixture, but sometimes you only need to take the light. Studio Apure’s NOX makes that distinction with a magnetic head that lifts away from its stand and becomes a small flashlight. The stand can stay beside your chair while its illuminated tip follows you down a dark hallway, without carrying the base along for company.

The shape gives that arrangement a surprisingly tidy home. A slender upright rises from a flat circular foot, with a shorter cylinder attached near the top. There’s no broad shade or long articulated arm competing for space above a bedside table. Onyx Black, Nimbus Grey, and Dune Beige keep the finish choices subdued, letting the changing angle of the head supply most of the character.

Designer: Studio Apure (via The Curation)

That head rotates through 360 degrees, so you can redirect the beam without shifting everything else on the table. An adjustable lens changes its spread from a broad glow to a concentrated spot. You might keep the light wide during dinner, then narrow it toward a book afterward, giving the same small fixture two different jobs without changing where the stand sits.

Brightness gets its own adjustment, separate from the beam’s width. Tap the top of the head to switch the LED on or off, and hold to dim it between 5% and 100%. Its 140-lumen output has a warm 3000K color temperature. The touch control stays with the detachable head, so it remains accessible when you’re carrying the light without its supporting stand.

Taking it off the stand changes the scale of what you’re carrying. You can check behind a sofa or retrieve something from a dark closet without balancing an entire lamp in one hand. Return the head to its magnetic attachment, and its battery recharges from the stand. That gives the removable part a parking spot, which is useful for something so small.

Studio Apure estimates 12 to 14 hours of cordless operation for the complete lamp and up to an hour for the detached flashlight, both at full brightness. Recharging the lamp takes about seven hours using the supplied dock and adapter. The stand is therefore the longer-lasting arrangement, while the little light you pull away is better suited to shorter trips around home.

Outdoor trips still come with a few restrictions. NOX carries an IP54 rating, but Studio Apure restricts it to indoor or covered outdoor settings and advises avoiding direct water contact. A sheltered patio table fits that brief; leaving it exposed in the garden doesn’t. Cordless operation removes the outlet from the seating arrangement, not the need to bring the lamp under cover.

Listed at $385, NOX puts a substantial price on that flexibility. Its 2.03-pound weight still lets you carry the whole lamp when you want light somewhere else, while a flashing red ring warns you when it’s time to recharge. You’ll just need to return the head to its stand, since a magnetic connection can’t recharge something you’ve abandoned in a kitchen drawer.

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