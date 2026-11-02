Hal Jordan has to recharge his ring, but the NoxTi titanium EDC lantern glows for decades

Every Green Lantern has the same annoying chore. Once a day, the ring needs a top-up, so our cosmic cop has to press his fist against a glowing green lantern and recite a whole poem before it’ll charge. Imagine your iPhone demanding spoken word every night before you plug it in.

Xedge’s NoxTi TRI skips the ritual. It’s a pocket-sized lantern in Grade 5 titanium that hangs off your keys or around your neck, with three glow tubes tucked inside. Fit it with tritium tubes and it glows without charging, a switch, or poetry, slowly dimming over a couple of decades. Prefer something non-radioactive? Photoluminescent tubes absorb light and glow after dark. Hal would be jealous.

Designer: Xedge

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Three Tubes, One Glowing Core

NoxTi TRI holds three 3 x 22.5mm glow tubes spaced 120 degrees apart to keep the glow visible from more angles, whether the capsule is dangling from a keyring or lying in a cupholder. The tubes sit in a custom carrier made of optical-grade PMMA acrylic, for which Xedge claims around 97 percent light transmission. The carrier is designed to use total internal reflection to distribute the light, making the three tubes appear as one luminous core behind the titanium windows.

Six colors are on the menu: Apple Green, Ice Blue, Ocean Blue, Red, Violet, and Sunset Orange. Run one across all three slots for a uniform glow, or mix them. Yes, that means three Lantern Corps on one keyring. Tritium is the set-and-forget option. Its half-life is about 12 years, so the glow gradually dims rather than switching off, with Xedge describing a usable lifespan of about two decades. That’s still a better deal than any battery I own. The tritium is sealed inside glass vials, and Xedge reports a radiation-meter reading of 0.07 µSv/h. Photoluminescent tubes are the cheaper, non-radioactive option, recharging through exposure to light.

Titanium Outside, Shock Absorbers Inside

The shell is CNC-machined from Grade 5 titanium, an alloy also used in aircraft parts and bone implants. Its corrosion resistance should suit the sweat and daily handling of life on a crowded keyring. It measures 47mm long and 14.3mm across, and weighs 15.8 grams, roughly the weight of three US nickels. Inside, a quartz sleeve surrounds the glowing core to help keep dust out and the view clear, while O-rings seal the threaded body. Xedge says it tested the design at temperatures from minus 20°C to 100°C. It comes in sandblasted raw titanium or a stealthier Black DLC finish. I’d pick the black, purely because the glow stands out more against it.

The more interesting detail is how the design cushions those glass tubes. Each one rests on a 3mm silicone ball, and a stainless steel spring under the core is intended to absorb jolts from dropped keys or a swinging pendant. That spring sits on a magnetic base to help keep it in place when you unscrew the body to swap tubes, reducing the chance of tiny parts bouncing across the kitchen floor. A machined Tri-Index Cap keeps all three tubes aligned with their windows. Xedge says every component is accessible and replaceable, giving the titanium shell a chance to outlive several sets of tubes.

Wear It, Clip It, Break Glass With It

The attachment hole at the top takes a split ring, a quick-release clip, or a chain, so the TRI can live on your keys, hang off a bag zipper, dangle from a phone strap, or ride around your neck as a pendant. The kit supports both single-tube and triple-tube setups, so you can switch between them. On the opposite end sits a ceramic glass-breaker bead, intended for breaking car windows in an emergency, which I sincerely hope nobody ever needs. Keep expectations calibrated, though: this is a locator glow for finding your keys or bag in the dark. It won’t light up a trail.

The NoxTi TRI Kickstarter campaign lists a retail price of about $55 (HK$429) per unit. Pledge pricing starts at $35 for the launch special, followed by $39 for Super Early Bird and $45 for Early Bird, with two-packs from $65 and a four-pack at $119. Glow tubes are separate add-ons: tritium costs $20 per tube or $60 for three, while photoluminescent tubes are $7 each or $15 for three. Extras include the Black DLC upgrade ($15), a stainless steel necklace ($12), a titanium quick-release clip ($15), and titanium split rings ($12 for three). Shipping is listed as free worldwide, with deliveries planned for February 2027. Xedge hasn’t published warranty terms yet.

Click Here to Buy $35 $55 (36% off). Hurry, only a few left! Raised over $81,000.

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