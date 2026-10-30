Porsche made an espresso machine with La Marzocco, and this one has the Carrera’s ducktail

Back in 1972, Porsche needed a way to keep the 911’s rear end planted at high speeds, and the answer was a little upturned spoiler that everyone promptly nicknamed the ducktail. Fifty-four years later, that same ducktail is holding up your espresso cups. Progress! The aerodynamics probably don’t count for much on a kitchen counter, but the vibes count for a lot, especially at 7 a.m. when you need all the help you can get.

This is the second time Porsche and La Marzocco have teamed up, and this round honors the 911 Carrera RS 2.7, arguably the most worshipped 911 ever built. The canvas is once again La Marzocco’s Linea Micra, now dressed in three historic Porsche liveries with Carrera RS script, engraved knobs, and a plaque reminding you that yours is one of 911. Your morning flat white just got a racing number.

Designers: Porsche & La Marzocco

Your Countertop Just Got a Racing Livery

The cleverest thing about this collab is how literally it maps the car onto the machine. Most original RS cars left the factory in Grand Prix White with colored Carrera script down the sides and wheels painted to match. Here, the white body plays the bodywork, the colored base stands in for those wheels, and the Carrera RS script runs along the lower panel, echoing its placement on the car. The Tangerine version flips the formula with an orange body and a black base, and it looks fantastic next to a real Tangerine RS. Fun math: only 60 White and Green RS cars were ever built, so the green coffee machines will outnumber them about fifteen to one.

Then come the little details, which is where Porsche nerds will happily lose an afternoon. The cup rail on top takes its shape from the ducktail. The black knobs carry laser-engraved “RS” and “2.7” caps, as though the machine is quietly reciting its own spec sheet. The analog pressure gauges get red and green indicators styled after Porsche instruments, and a magnetic “RS 2.7” badge sits on the side panel like a race roundel. Finally, a plaque reading “One of 911” makes sure no houseguest misses the limited-edition status.

A Proper La Marzocco Under All That Paint

Strip away the livery and you’ve got the Linea Micra, the compact home espresso machine La Marzocco launched in 2022. It’s a dual-boiler setup, meaning one boiler handles espresso while a second handles steam, so you can pull a shot and froth milk at the same time. The brew boiler holds 0.25 liters and the steam boiler holds 1.6 liters. The whole thing measures roughly 13 inches high, 11 inches wide, and 15 inches deep, and weighs about 42 pounds. It’s compact, but you probably won’t want to shuffle it around the counter every morning.

The everyday features are where the Micra earns its keep. A convertible 3-in-1 portafilter switches between single-spout, double-spout, and bottomless setups, so you can watch your extraction or simply make coffee. The brew paddle gives you the tactile flick of a classic lever, with an electric switch doing the work underneath. You also get an insulated steam wand, an easy-to-reach two-liter water tank, and LED barista lights for those foggy 6 a.m. shots. The La Marzocco Home app handles temperature adjustments and lets you schedule warm-up before your alarm goes off.

$7,911, 911 Units, and One Very Tiny Model Car

Now for the part that stings a little. The Porsche x La Marzocco Linea Micra costs $7,911 in the US (yes, they snuck a 911 into the price tag too), while a regular Linea Micra sells for roughly $3,900 to $4,500. That works out to about $3,400 to $4,000 extra for the Porsche treatment. The Grand Prix White with Green and Tangerine with Black editions are capped at 911 units each, while the Grand Prix White with Blue is a Germany-only run of just 150. The previous collaboration suggests they might not linger: the 2024 Martini Racing edition sold out in about eight hours.

Porsche didn’t stop at the espresso machine, of course. A matching Pico grinder ($2,125) wears the same liveries, and the wider collection adds handcrafted espresso and cappuccino cups, barista towels, coasters, coffee canisters, hoodies, caps, and socks. My personal favorite is a 1:18-scale RS 2.7 model car that comes with its own miniature coffee machine, which is adorably unhinged. The collection is offered through the Porsche Online Shop, select Porsche Centers, and select Porsche Design Stores. The original ducktail kept the RS planted at over 150 mph; this one has the less demanding job of keeping your cups from sliding off.