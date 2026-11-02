This 400-Square-Foot A-Frame Tiny Home Makes Room for a King-Size Bed and a Soaking Tub

A king-size bed and a freestanding soaking tub are generous starting points for a 400-square-foot cabin. Zook Cabins’ A-Frame Studio makes both central to its layout, giving this compact retreat priorities closer to a hotel suite than a miniature family house. Designed for vacation getaways and short-term rentals, it’s an existing park-model product, with completed installations including one at Congaree and Penn in Jacksonville, Florida.

The floor plan keeps sleeping, cooking, and lounging together in one open room, with the bathroom enclosed at the opposite end from the glazed facade. There’s no loft ladder between the bed and a midnight bathroom trip. A sofa and chair occupy the window end, while the king-size bed sits farther back beside a wardrobe. Keeping those activities on one level avoids making daily circulation depend on climbing or rearranging furniture.

Designer: Zook Cabins

That arrangement also leaves a clear relationship between the sitting area and the large A-shaped window. In Zook’s published imagery, the glazing follows the pointed front profile, framed by a dark exterior. The cabin’s sides retain vertical walls beneath the roof, rather than carrying the slope down to the ground. Visually, it delivers the recognizable A-frame silhouette without turning the entire interior into a triangular tunnel.

The kitchenette stays compact, with an undercounter refrigerator, a two-burner electric cooktop, and a stainless steel sink set into a quartz countertop. Birch cabinetry has integrated bevel-edge handles, keeping projections off the cabinet fronts. Beside it, a built-in surface serves as either a desk or a dining table for two. Sharing that surface makes sense here: a separate workspace would compete directly with the open floor area around the bed.

The bathroom receives an unusually substantial allocation of space. Zook’s published plan labels it at 80 square feet, accommodating a separate shower and tub rather than asking one fixture to perform both jobs. Specifications include a tiled curbless shower with a glass door, a 59-inch freestanding tub, and a wall-mounted vanity. It’s a deliberate tradeoff: more room for bathing means less space available for another enclosed sleeping area.

Its transportable construction still requires a prepared destination. Zook specifies a compacted gravel pad or concrete slab, along with electrical, water, and wastewater connections. The company distinguishes its park-model RV standards from local building-code compliance, so prospective owners need to establish what their site permits before ordering. Delivery doesn’t remove those responsibilities, and the cabin shouldn’t be mistaken for an off-grid shelter ready to occupy anywhere.

For a couple’s retreat, the layout’s restraint is its strongest quality. It spends limited space on a bed, somewhere to sit, and a bathroom worth lingering in, rather than maximizing the number of overnight occupants.

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