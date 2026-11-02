Flying Traffic Cone concept transforms into a Drone to auto-assemble itself on roads

The traffic cone is basically a Rorschach test for the internet generation. Construction workers see a long night shift, college kids see dorm decor, and anyone who’s ever downloaded a movie sees VLC. I mostly see something to swerve around. Xinhao Guo saw a robot. Guo led a student team at the Beijing Institute of Technology that developed SkyCone, a drone concept designed to fly to a highway incident, land in position, and fold itself into a traffic cone.

Guo’s teammates were Songyan Pan, Zixu Zhang, and Wanzheng Liu, and their concept won in the Conceptual Industrial Product Design category at the 2026 European Product Design Award. SkyCone is designed to fly as an X-shaped quadcopter, with each of its four triangular arms housing a ducted propeller. After landing, the arms would tilt up and lock together at magnetic tips, forming a four-sided pyramid with the familiar orange and white stripes. The goal is to keep workers out of live lanes. The team cites a figure that 57% of frontline highway personnel consider manual cone placement their most dangerous task.

Designers: Xinhao Guo, Songyan Pan, Zixu Zhang & Wanzheng Liu

A square central hub anchors SkyCone, carrying a downward-facing camera on a gimbal, with an LED strip and a non-slip mat built into its underside. The four arms are what the team calls Triangular Prism Buckets, hollow orange wedges that each surround a ducted propeller. Red magnetic locks with integrated indicator lights cap the arm tips, which meet at the cone’s apex when everything folds shut. Reflective strips trace the arm edges to improve visibility. My favorite detail is graphic: the white cone bands sit on the faces that point outward after folding, so the drone only looks like a cone once it actually is one.

Charles D. Scanlon, a Los Angeles street painter, designed the modern traffic cone to keep cars away from his wet paint, building it from rubber and fabric salvaged from old tires. His patent was granted in November 1943, and Interstate Rubber Products began manufacturing the design in 1947. The cone eventually made it into the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, the federal traffic-control manual. Materials and reflective collars have evolved over eight decades, yet the silhouette has barely budged. SkyCone largely keeps that familiar shape while changing how it gets into position, a sensible approach for an object drivers need to recognize quickly.

Placing those cones is still mostly manual work, with crews riding the back of a slow-moving truck or walking beside it and setting cones down a few feet from passing traffic. The US recorded 850 work zone deaths in 2024, an average of more than two a day. In March 2023, a single crash on I-695 outside Baltimore killed six roadway workers. The SkyCone team describes the first few minutes of an emergency or maintenance call as the most critical stretch, when crews are particularly exposed. A fleet of drones that could position cones before anyone steps out of the truck might reduce that initial exposure.

Brisbane-based Arrowes has already built an Automated Cone Truck that drops a cone every five seconds. On Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway, it handled 65,000 cones while cutting worker exposure to live traffic by roughly 500 hours. Caltrans and UC Davis developed a cab-operated cone machine back in the 2000s, and Spain’s Sacyr and GMV set out to prototype a self-driving trailer with an AI-guided robotic arm. Each system relies on a truck or trailer. SkyCone proposes making each cone responsible for its own delivery. Chris Chang’s Apiece showed in 2022 that a cone could be assembled from flat triangles, and SkyCone basically gives those triangles propellers.

The team’s renders place SkyCone at a nighttime highway repair, an incident scene behind an arrow-board truck, a rockfall on a mountain road, a snowed-over highway, and the crumbling edge of an open-pit mine. The mine scenario sold me, since walking a crumbling pit edge to place cones sounds like a genuinely terrible afternoon. SkyCone joins a line of highway concepts that propose sending machines into hazardous places. The Highway Patrol Drone was designed to wait on light towers and fly to crash scenes ahead of responders, while the Median AMB proposed riding the road divider like a monorail to skip traffic. SkyCone’s role would be marking off the scene so responders can work.

The European Product Design Award is a global, open-entry program run by Farmani Group. SkyCone won in its conceptual tier as a student project, so the award recognizes a design proposal rather than proven roadside performance. Guo and his team want the cone to get into position on its own; whether it can do that reliably beside live traffic remains to be demonstrated. My brain will probably keep saying VLC whenever I see a cone, but now it’s going to add “robot” right after.

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