This yellow Lamborghini concept has more LEDs than your gaming PC

Some of the most fun Lamborghinis on the internet never left Sant’Agata Bolognese, mostly because they never arrived there. They come from independent designers on Behance, armed with rendering software and a healthy disregard for subtle styling. Takashi Ito’s Lamborghini Fulgor joins them. Picture a yellow wedge with a glass bubble canopy, glowing three-pronged headlights, and wheels that light up like a theme park ride. It looks like what Lamborghini might build if the accountants took a long vacation.

Ito’s Fulgor arrives while Lamborghini’s own studio is exploring a quieter look. The brand’s Manifesto design study traded wings and blades for smoother surfaces, while its first electric car keeps sliding further down the calendar. The Fulgor heads in the opposite direction, though its wedge proportions, Y-shaped lighting, and founding-year number on the fender all trace straight back to Sant’Agata. Ito hasn’t shared specifications or a powertrain, so the conversation here is all about the styling.

Designer: Takashi Ito

Three-pronged LED claws frame each corner of the nose, forking around the intakes instead of sitting inside a headlight housing. They’re a pulled-apart version of the Y signature that runs through the Aventador, the Huracán, and the Revuelto, with the light itself becoming the outline. Above them, two slashed vents on the hood point toward the A-pillars. A carbon splitter with a recessed center intake anchors the nose at ground level, and the bull shield sits on a sharp central crease. Lit up at night, that face looks like it would be recognizable from a block away, which is half the point of owning a Lamborghini.

A single glass bubble wraps the cabin from the cowl to just behind the seats, and none of the renders show a door cut line. That canopy has roots at Lamborghini, going back to the 2013 Egoista, the single-seat 50th-anniversary show car whose design took cues from attack helicopters. The Manifesto played with a glass canopy too, so Ito is working with an idea the brand has explored. The bubble also pushes the cabin’s visual weight forward, emphasizing the rear haunches. How you’d actually climb in remains a mystery, and I’m choosing to enjoy the mystery.

The side profile is where the Fulgor gets more adventurous. From the door back, the yellow bodywork swells into enormous rear haunches that climb into flying buttresses, framing a triangular intake right behind the cabin. Those surfaces are soft and fluid, closer to a scoop of mango sorbet halfway through melting than to the angular panels of a modern Lambo. Below them, crisp carbon blades run along the sill. The contrast between those rounded yellow surfaces and the sharp black trim gives the eye plenty to follow.

Each covered wheel disc carries a glowing three-pointed star, repeating the headlight motif from nose to hubcap. Out back, the rear wheels sit partly exposed behind big detached carbon fins, giving the tail a skeletal, race-car look. Y-shaped red taillights bracket a carbon panel wearing the Lamborghini script. Then comes my favorite detail: a single diagonal red bar slashing across the diffuser, off-center. That stripe breaks up the otherwise symmetrical rear without needing another fin or vent. There are no visible exhaust tips either, which keeps the powertrain question wide open.

The “63” on the front fender gives the Fulgor its motorsport accent. Lamborghini was founded in 1963, and the number has since shown up on the Sián FKP 37’s 63-unit run, the Aventador SVJ 63, and the SC63 endurance racer. Ito’s racing-number placement recalls the SC63’s livery, which suits a design this aggressive. Compare it with the <a href=”https://www.yankodesign.com/2025/10/08/lamborghini-manifesto-flexes-sharper-lines-and-a-muscular-stance-that-define-the-brands-bold-future/amp/”>Lamborghini Manifesto</a>, built to celebrate 20 years of Centro Stile, which took a smoother approach to the brand’s styling. The two concepts pull in different directions despite sharing familiar Lamborghini cues.

The Fulgor certainly doesn’t look ready to calm down. If I could change one thing, I’d switch off the wheel lighting, because the haunches and that diffuser slash already give the eye plenty to chase. Factory concepts tend to answer to brand strategy, while independent ones answer only to the designer’s taste. With the accountants still on vacation, the Fulgor makes a convincing case for letting them stay there.

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