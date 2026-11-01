A Candy-Colored House With Giant Arches Is Turning Heads on a London Street

Imagine walking down a residential street in London and suddenly spotting a marshmallow-pink house with sweeping arches, playful curves, and flashes of turquoise. Looking like something straight out of an animated fairytale, Cloud House is the kind of building that makes you stop, look twice, and wonder what could possibly be happening inside. Designed by Peter Morris Architects, this whimsical residence in Gospel Oak brings an unexpected burst of color and personality to London’s architectural landscape.

Located on Vicars Road, Cloud House comprises two adjoining homes within a three-storey structure. Its name comes from the soft, cloudlike curves that shape its exterior, giving the building an almost sculptural appearance. Oversized arches frame the windows, entrances, and terraces, creating a playful rhythm across the facade. Combined with its pastel pink finish, these rounded forms make the house appear almost soft to the touch, as though it were molded from candy or clay.

Designer: Peter Morris Architects

There is something wonderfully animated about the design. The exaggerated arches and unexpected proportions give the building a character of its own. Certain details almost resemble facial expressions, making the facade feel cheerful and inviting. It is easy to imagine passersby being caught off guard by the unusual sight, pausing to admire its silhouette or becoming curious about whether the interiors are just as playful.

The inspiration behind Cloud House is equally charming. Architect Peter Morris and his wife, producer Emily Kennedy, spent their honeymoon in Miami, where the city’s pastel-colored Art Deco buildings left a lasting impression. Their sweeping curves, vibrant colors, and expressive forms became important references for the project. Morris also drew inspiration from the dramatic arches of nearby St Martin’s Church, bringing a subtle connection to the neighborhood.

Despite its fantastical appearance, Cloud House uses relatively conventional construction methods. Structural steel and blockwork form the main building, while the decorative arches are made from dense, recyclable Build Lite polystyrene. Coated with a waterproof layer and textured finish, these lightweight elements blend seamlessly into the pink exterior. Morris even positioned the arches himself, adding a personal touch to the home’s most recognizable feature.

And if the exterior leaves people wondering what lies beyond those pink walls, the interiors certainly live up to the curiosity. Morris and Kennedy occupy the smaller, 133-square-meter residence, where color continues to play a central role. The ground floor features an open living, dining, and kitchen space anchored by a three-meter-long pale pink island. Green-and-white striped Plykea cabinetry and turquoise epoxy flooring create a lively combination, making the kitchen feel like an extension of the animated exterior.

The playful details continue throughout the house, from colorful bathrooms to a four-meter-long turquoise skylight leading toward the rooftop terrace. Enclosed by pink arched walls, the terrace even features an outdoor bathtub, creating a private little escape above the city.

The neighboring residence is larger at 165 square meters, with four bedrooms across its lower floors and an open-plan living space on the upper level. Barrel-vaulted ceilings echo the exterior curves, while a south-facing terrace and a larger rooftop space continue the architectural language. Unlike Morris and Kennedy’s colorful interiors, this residence was delivered as a blank canvas for its owners to personalize.

Cloud House has already made an impression, including an appearance on Grand Designs in September 2026. Its unconventional appearance has attracted both admiration and criticism, proving that architecture with such a distinct personality rarely goes unnoticed.

There is something delightful about a house that seems to have a personality of its own. Cloud House transforms ordinary architectural elements into playful gestures, making an everyday residential street feel a little more magical. Whether people love its candy-colored facade or find it completely unexpected, it is difficult to imagine anyone walking past without looking twice. Perhaps that is its greatest charm: a house that makes strangers smile, sparks curiosity, and leaves them wondering what other surprises might be hiding behind those pink walls.

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