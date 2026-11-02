MagBoard Clipboard Rearranges Notes Without Tearing Pages

I’m a big fan of notebooks, as evidenced by the ton of used and unused ones that I have sitting at home. But there are times when I’m working on a project and wish there were a way to rearrange my notes without having to tear the pages out because it hurts my heart to actually tear pages out of anything bound. Sure, you can use notepads with tearaway pages, but it’s hard to keep them together when needed.

The MagBoard Clipboard is an alternative you can use if you don’t need a fixed notebook structure but still want to keep those pages flexibly organized. It’s a hardcover, loose-sheet notepad and clipboard that uses a magnet-and-lever mechanism to hold the pages together. You can rearrange them when needed without keeping them permanently bound.

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Unlike the pages of a notepad, which can be difficult to keep together once you’ve torn them from their binding, these loose sheets can be secured by the mechanism, then released and reorganized as needed. It can hold up to 30 sheets, which could be enough for your notes, sketches, and project plans for the specific thing you’re working on. It’s a working collection rather than somewhere to archive everything.

For example, you could keep your initial sketches next to your revised ideas instead of having them separated by several pages of unrelated notes. If a project changes direction, you can change the order of the pages along with it. You can also remove completed tasks and add fresh sheets without starting another notebook just because the existing one no longer feels organized.

The hardcover serves a practical purpose as well, aside from looking good. The seller says it provides support for taking notes or sketching while standing. This could be useful if you’re doing a walkthrough for an event, stopping to take notes while going through an exhibit, or attending a lecture where you’re not at a desk. Not every notebook or notepad provides enough support for writing without a table underneath it, so the clipboard aspect has a practical role here.

The cover is also described as water-resistant and easy to clean, but note that this doesn’t mean the paper inside is waterproof. It comes in two sizes: the smaller A5 option for a more compact way of taking notes and making sketches, and the A4 size, which gives you more space for larger drawings, printed references, and documents. The listed colors are silver, black, red, navy, and yellow, although availability may vary by size and color.

Of course, rearrangeable pages aren’t exclusive to MagBoard. Established stationery brand KOKUYO offers the Campus Smartring Slim Binder, whose A5 version holds up to 25 sheets and uses 20-hole loose-leaf paper. Its cover also folds back. MagBoard holds sheets with its magnet-and-lever clip rather than rings, so there’s no need to punch matching holes in the paper. KOKUYO makes sense if you like a ring-bound system, while MagBoard could appeal more if you want to keep unpunched sheets together. The difference is less about whether you can rearrange pages and more about how you want to hold them.

That freedom still comes with some organizing on your part. Once you remove a sheet, you’ll need somewhere to keep it if you want to refer to it later. A folder for finished work could help keep the clipboard focused on your current project. Otherwise, you’re back to the same loose-paper pile you were trying to avoid in the first place.

I don’t think something like this would replace all the notebooks sitting at home, especially the ones I use for keeping things in chronological order. But for projects that involve moving ideas around, combining references, and changing plans, the MagBoard Clipboard’s format makes sense. Sometimes, I don’t need a new notebook. I just need a way to keep my pages together without deciding that their order has to stay that way forever.

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