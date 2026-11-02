Jackery shrank its power station into a 96Wh cube with 140W USB-C

Jackery’s new Explorer 100D looks like it should play AM radio. The squat little cube has a framed front panel, orange slatted vents down its sides, and a webbing strap you’d expect on a vintage transistor set. Instead of tuning into ballgames, it stores 96Wh of energy and delivers up to 158W across two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. It measures 4.67 by 3.25 by 3.37 inches (11.9 x 8.3 x 8.6cm), making it roughly softball-sized, and weighs 1.87 pounds (850g). It’s the smallest power station Jackery has ever built.

Jackery’s D-series models skip the AC outlet entirely, and that decision explains much of the design. They don’t need an inverter, a bulky component that generates heat and often requires a cooling fan. Leaving it out lets the box shrink to desk-friendly proportions, while the 96Wh battery sits just below the FAA’s 100Wh threshold for batteries carried without airline approval. Jackery estimates more than four charges for an iPhone 17 or Galaxy S26, or roughly one full recharge for a 14-inch MacBook Pro. That’s a useful reserve in something that weighs less than the laptop it’s charging.

Designer: Jackery

One Button Runs the Whole Show

A TFT display on the front tracks input and output wattage, battery level, and estimated runtime, with additional screens for battery health, cycle count, and internal temperature. One DISPLAY button handles it all. Tap once to flip between status screens, double-tap to keep the screen on or switch it off, and hold for three seconds to enter Low-Power Charging Mode. That last trick is for smartwatches and earbuds. Some power banks stop supplying power when a device draws too little current, leaving you with AirPods stuck at 40%. Jackery’s dedicated mode is designed to keep power flowing to those smaller gadgets.

The screen resembles a car’s instrument cluster, with a circular battery gauge in the middle and input and output readouts flanking it. A glossy, framed front panel groups the display and ports into a single face, which is where the transistor-radio vibe comes from. Port labels are printed directly on the panel, and a small bracket under the two USB-C ports marks their 140W maximum. The horizontal vent slats carry Jackery’s signature orange. Four rubber feet help keep it steady on a café table, and the strap fastens to round studs on either side.

140 Watts That Fit in a Tote Bag

The USB-C ports offer up to 140W and support three fast-charging protocols: USB Power Delivery (PD), Programmable Power Supply (PPS), and Adjustable Voltage Supply (AVS). PD serves modern laptops, PPS fine-tunes voltage for compatible devices, including Samsung phones, and AVS is the newer addition Jackery highlights for Apple gear. Jackery claims the 100D can charge an iPhone 17 to 50% in 21 minutes. Total output across all three ports reaches 158W, allowing a laptop, phone, and pair of earbuds to share it. The 18W USB-A port handles whatever legacy cable is still living in your bag.

Recharging options include a 140W USB-C wall charger, a 100W car charger, or a 100W solar panel. Jackery quotes 1.7 hours from zero to 80% on solar. Car charging supports both 12V and 24V sockets, covering semi-truck cabs as well as hatchbacks. Car and solar charging use a USB-C to DC8020 adapter connected to C1, the only port that accepts input. When charging the battery and powering devices simultaneously, input and output are capped at 100W each, worth knowing if you plan to use it as a desk hub. Jackery rates the LFP cells for 3,000 cycles before capacity drops to 80%, equivalent to more than eight years of daily cycles.

The Pocket-Size Panic Buy

The 100D replaces the Explorer 100 Plus, Jackery’s previous smallest station, with several improvements. Weight drops from 2.13 pounds to 1.87, output climbs from 128W to 158W, and rated cycles rise from 2,000 to 3,000, with a 3Wh reduction in capacity. The one step back: only one USB-C port accepts input, whereas the 100 Plus could charge through either. Anker’s Solix C200 DC is an obvious rival, offering 192Wh for $149. That doubles the energy but exceeds the FAA’s 160Wh upper limit for spare lithium-ion batteries in passenger baggage, ruling it out for air travel.

Walmart is scheduled to start selling the 100D for $99 on November 15, Costco already offers a two-pack for $179.99, and Jackery lists it at $119 on its own site, with sign-ups for preorder alerts. It’s a compact entry into 2026’s power-station panic buy. Large home-backup stations are built to keep appliances running during an outage. The 100D is for the laptop deadline at an airport gate where every outlet is taken, or the campsite with no plug for miles. It’s a power station you might actually use on a Tuesday.

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