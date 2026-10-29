This leather handbag has a built-in light so you can easily find your keys and AirPods

Most handbags are, structurally speaking, a leather pouch with delusions of grandeur. Unzip one and you’re staring into a single shared cavity where your keys, your AirPods case, and that lip balm from three years ago all coexist until you actually need any of them. Designers spend enormous effort on the exterior, the hardware, the stitching, the silhouette, then bolt two or three unplanned pockets to the inside and call it organized. Luxury bags often leave you with elegance and chaos in equal measure, while highly functional bags tend to drift into the language of utility gear and tech accessories. Nobody seemed particularly bothered to resolve that split properly, which is what makes the ENTE Roomy V2 worth paying attention to.

ENTE decided the inside deserved just as much engineering attention as the outside, and the result is a bag with a rigid, symmetrical split-case architecture that hinges open flat into two clean, fully visible halves. The studio is calling it the world’s first split-case handbag structure, a bold claim in an industry that has been making the same basic pouch shape for decades. Whether or not that specific title holds under scrutiny, the structural idea itself is a genuinely different approach to what a bag’s interior can do. Tina Joseph, founder and lead designer at ENTE, runs the studio alongside co-creator Kareem, an eight-year partnership where she shapes the aesthetic vision and he handles structural engineering, with every functional element entirely invisible until you open the bag. Their work happens out of Chennai, India, with the Kickstarter campaign structured through a collaborator in Frankfurt, Germany.

Designers: Tina Joseph and Kareem

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The split-case geometry means the bag opens flat into two distinct, organized halves rather than a single undifferentiated cavity, giving immediate visibility and effortless access to all daily essentials. Custom detachable leather gussets attach to create a wide, generous opening for daily use, and removing them lets the bag hinge completely flat for total visual clarity of everything inside at once. Tina Joseph describes the approach as treating the interior the way an industrial designer would treat a wall-mounted workspace, and that framing gives the whole organizational system its logic. If every item has a dedicated wall position, the central compartment stays completely clear for bulkier items. Yanko readers who followed our coverage of Nendo’s MAQL bag will recognize a similar principle at work, where one structural idea reshapes how an entire object functions.

A concealed, user-replaceable dry-cell DC battery circuit built directly into the bag wall provides ambient interior glow, with the switch seamlessly integrated without external bulk or visible switches. Lifting the subtle “ENTE” logo tab activates the interior light with no visible buttons and nothing on the exterior to suggest a lighting system exists at all. I’ve stood in enough dim parking garages, bag tilted over the hood of a car, to genuinely appreciate what a well-placed interior light actually solves. The battery is user-replaceable, so there’s no service trip involved when it eventually needs changing. ENTE calls this the Camouflaged Stealth Switch, which is a bit dramatic for a logo tab that turns on a light, but the underlying idea is genuinely useful.

A stretchable key leash lets you unlock a door or scan an access card without removing the bag from your shoulder, a micro-friction solution that sounds obvious the moment you encounter it. A magnetic self-aligning handle bind replaces the traditional snap button for one-handed, frictionless closure. A built-in card case mounts to the interior wall and detaches instantly for coffee runs where a card is all you need. All of the interior hardware is wall-mounted, leaving the central compartment fully open and unobstructed. The big win here is that ENTE never lets the functional language overpower the bag itself. The Roomy V2 still reads like a refined leather handbag, not a wearable organizer trying to cosplay as fashion.

The laptop pocket closure tab doubles as a secure earring slot, which sounds gimmicky until you think about how many earrings get wrecked rattling around in a regular bag. A detachable jewel tab loop on the side wall suspends chains and rings safely during transit, keeping them from tangling or scratching against the interior hardware. A secret pocket is embedded at the structural base, sitting completely out of sight for documents or anything you need fully concealed and away from casual reach. We’ve covered the organized-leather-bag space before, from Formula Studio’s modular Addition Bag to the broader design-thinking handbag conversations that surfaced through the Kickstarter ecosystem in the late 2010s. The jewelry integration in the Roomy V2 is a considered detail that most organized bag designs skip entirely.

A dedicated padded laptop and tablet sleeve is built directly into the spatial layout, keeping tech devices secure and accessible: the medium bag accommodates up to 11-inch screens, and the large up to 14-inch screens. The exterior of both reads as a clean, structured handbag silhouette throughout, which is the specific trick the bag needs to land to make its pitch credible. This is where the Roomy V2 really separates itself from most “functional” bags, because it refuses the usual trade-off. It gives you the organizational logic of a modular carry system without dragging the aesthetic into gadget territory.

Top-grain leather covers the exterior, with custom high-quality metal hardware and high-density brass teeth zippers throughout the construction. The bag comes in two leather textures, a premium cut plate design and a classic pebble pattern, with stitching tracking at 8 to 9 stitches per inch as a marker of finish integrity. Those details matter because a bag built around structure and daily use has to back up the concept with material quality. Clever architecture gets attention, but leather, hardware, zipper feel, and workmanship are what decide whether people keep reaching for a bag after the novelty wears off.

The Roomy V2 launched on Kickstarter on September 23, 2026, and ENTE comes into that launch with far more production experience than a typical first-time crowdfunding brand. While the campaign is structured through a partner and collaborator in Germany, ENTE itself is built on deep, hands-on manufacturing expertise. The team ran its own manufacturing unit for shoes and bags from 2019 to 2023, then strategically exited factory operations to focus fully on building the ENTE brand. That background means this is being led by creators who understand supply chains, structural leather assembly, premium sourcing, and production realities from the inside out. It also gives them strong connections to top-tier suppliers, premium material houses, and expert artisan factories in India’s leading manufacturing hub, which should give backers real confidence in the execution side of the project.

Click Here to Buy Now: $178. Hurry, only 22/25 left!