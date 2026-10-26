Duramobi’s underwater speaker turns your pool into a sound system

Here’s a pool party experiment you’ve run without meaning to. Someone’s Bluetooth speaker is blasting on the deck, you duck under to rescue a dropped pair of sunglasses, and the playlist vanishes. Up top it’s Dua Lipa, down below it’s a muffled thud and the hum of the pool filter. Water is roughly 800 times denser than air, so nearly all that sound bounces off the surface like a guest who wasn’t on the list. Hong Kong’s Duramobi decided the fix was to stop playing music at the water and start playing it inside it.

The Duramobi Pool Audio System W150 is a portable underwater speaker that hangs off the pool’s edge on a telescopic pole, keeping the controls dry while a brushed aluminum transducer sits below the waterline. A transducer is a sealed driver that vibrates the water itself, so everyone in the pool hears the same thing with nothing in their ears. No drilling, no wiring, no contractor with a concrete saw. It holds up to 1,000 songs, runs 12-plus hours per charge, and comes with a Live Voice Remote so a coach can talk straight into the water. Music, coaching, and a proper cannonball soundtrack, all headphone-free.

Designer: Duramobi

Click Here to Buy Now: $229 $399 (43% off). Hurry, only 287/300 left!

Turning the whole pool into the speaker

Sound moves about four times faster through water than through air, and your skull is happy to pass those vibrations along to your inner ear, which is why underwater music feels like it comes from everywhere at once. The W150 leans on that. Its transducer pod, a round disc with a brushed aluminum face, shoves vibrations straight into the pool instead of shouting at the surface. Duramobi says one unit covers about 20 by 20 feet (6 by 6 meters), which is a whole spa or a decent patch of backyard pool. Stand in the water and the music simply surrounds you, no earbuds and no fiddly straps.

A telescopic pole stretches from 13.4 to 35.4 inches (340 to 900mm), so the transducer stays submerged whether your pool is filled to the brim or sitting a few inches low. Duramobi calls the retractable design patented, which is a polite way of saying somebody sweated the details. Controls sit on the dry body above the waterline, so wet fingers can reach them without a dive. Bigger pools just get more units, with the setup guide suggesting two for a 39 by 20 foot backyard pool and four to six for an 82 by 69 foot resort pool. Multiple units sync, so the whole pool plays one song instead of an argument.

Beach club looks with a sealed, chlorine-resistant shell

The main body is a black triangle with a carry handle, a digital display, top-mounted buttons, and a vertical light strip that glows down its face like a lightsaber with better manners. Blue, orange, or yellow accents set the mood, and the mood is beach club instead of lab equipment. The composite shell uses encapsulated construction (sealed solid, in other words) and carries an IP68 rating, which covers dunking to about 4.9 feet (1.5 meters). Duramobi also lists resistance to chlorine, salt, and corrosion. At roughly 4.9 pounds (2,240g), it carries about like a loaded lunch bag.

Twelve-plus hours of battery covers a morning of laps and an afternoon of floating, though actual runtime shifts with volume and mode. A magnetic charging attachment means no port flap to forget about, and a full top-up takes about an hour and a half. Up to 1,000 songs live on the unit itself, so your phone can stay in the bag, far from splashes. Prefer streaming? Bluetooth 5.3 works with Android, iOS, and Windows. Four EQ modes (Home, Spa, Train, and Resort) tune the sound for where and how you swim.

Coaching cues that follow swimmers underwater

The Live Voice Remote is a handheld that lets a coach talk straight into the water, which fixes the oldest problem in swim coaching: brilliant advice shouted at people who are underwater. It doubles as a remote for play and pause, volume, and EQ, so nobody has to trek back to the speaker mid-set. Coaches can pair a pace-setting playlist with spoken cues, and every swimmer hears the same thing at once. Everyone gets the same instructions together, with no headphones and no frantic hand signals. The remote comes in the same kit as the speaker, so the coaching setup is one box.

The use case list is wide: swim training, synchronized swimming, aqua fitness, swim schools, hotels, resorts, and backyard pools. Synchro teams are the obvious fans, since staying in sync underwater is half the job. Resorts get something more romantic, a pool soundtrack with no trenching of the deck. French composer Michel Redolfi staged underwater concerts in the early 1980s, with listeners floating in pools and ocean coves with their ears submerged, so the idea has real art-world credentials. Bach underwater, Redolfi once joked, sounds like Bach in the bathroom, so choose your playlist wisely. The W150 just swaps experimental synths for your Friday favorites.

Three-step setup, zero construction

Adjusting the pole, pairing your music over Bluetooth (or picking from the built-in library), choosing an EQ mode, and lowering the transducer into the water is the entire setup routine. No drilling, no excavation, and no permanent pool hardware means renters and hotel managers can use it as easily as homeowners. A coach who shares a pool with three other clubs can set it up before practice and pack it away afterward. When the session ends, the unit comes out of the water as easily as it went in. Charge it magnetically while everyone towels off, and it’s ready for the next set.

Click Here to Buy Now: $229 $399 (43% off). Hurry, only 287/300 left!