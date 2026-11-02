Nike and LEGO’s new space-themed sneakers let kids take their basketball style beyond Earth

Nike and LEGO kicked off their in-line product collaboration with the LEGO x Nike Air Max Dn bright yellow sneaker in August 2025. Now the duo is targeting kids this holiday season with new additions to their multi-year partnership. Within a month from the the release of the Jordan’s 30th-anniversary Space Jam collection, Nike has teamed up with LEGO to unveil the space-inspired kids’ basketball collection that comprises Air Force 1 Low LV8 and S.T. Dynamite sneakers.

The two new space-inspired basketball sneakers are from the same collection, but are starkly different from each other, right from their DNA to the aesthetics. The Nike x LEGO collaboration, which has been limited to the courts on Earth until, is now inviting kids to imagine basketball beyond the court, in outer space, if you may.

Designer: Nike

As mentioned, the Nike x LEGO basketball collection is radically different, but shares the space theme. It has been, according to Nike, “created for basketball-loving kids.” The company says, “the collection gives young athletes new ways to connect with the sport,” without compromising personal style or their seriousness toward the sport.

If you’re interested, the Air Force 1 Low LV8 borrows its appearance from an actual astronaut spacesuit, while the S.T. Dynamite seems prepared for a game in an icy blizzard. The shoes are available in sizes ranging from 10.5C to 7Y.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low LV8 is reimagined with an upper that looks like an astronaut’s spacesuit. The sketched stitch detailing adds a constructed feel and playfulness, while the LEGO space-themed Swoosh and minifigs give the Air Force 1 a new feel that kids are definitely going to appreciate. It wouldn’t be surprising if basketball fans line up outside Nike stores to get a pair for their kids, not because they can’t get it in their size but for their little one to feel the fanfare.

The Nike x LEGO collaboration gets a deeper meaning with the Nike S.T.Dynamite that takes basketball – the kids’ collection – to an “ice planet.” The sneaker wears a color-shifting finish and a glittering outsole to generate that outer space icy look. Alongside the space-inspired aesthetics, these new collaborative sneakers have multidirectional treads in the sole, bouncy foam cushioning, and a lightweight upper.

The Nike x LEGO kids basketball collection is not limited to footwear alone. The sneaker duo, which will be available in North America from November 24 (but is in stores elsewhere starting November 2), comes with printed ripstop trousers, a graphic T-shirt, and Dri-FIT basketball shorts with a lunar landscape print. Also, part of the collection is a full-zip fleece hoodie equipped with a basketball minifigure patch that changes as you move.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover