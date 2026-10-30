This Ontario Cottage Puts a Covered Outdoor Room Between Its Two Halves

The middle of DogTrot Magnetawan is outdoors. A covered breezeway cuts through this lakeside cottage in Ontario, creating a place for summer meals, a wooden kayak, and the passage between its two enclosed sections. Designed by Toronto architecture practice Williamson Williamson and built by Lowry Building Company, the completed retreat makes that sheltered gap the organizing idea of the house.

At 1,500 square feet, the project’s technical sheet calls this a cottage rather than a tiny home on wheels. Its name refers to the dogtrot, a house type associated with the nineteenth-century American Southeast, where a roofed passage connected separate living structures. Here, the architects have adapted that arrangement for a setting where winter demands as much attention as summer.

Designer: Williamson Williamson

Two enclosed volumes sit beneath a continuous gabled roof, with a loft extending above the breezeway. The smaller section contains the primary bedroom suite. Across the outdoor passage, the larger section accommodates the kitchen, living and dining areas, and another bedroom suite. That separation gives guests privacy without sending them to an entirely detached building elsewhere on the property.

The arrangement also supports a smaller winter footprint. The primary suite can be closed, concentrating occupation in the larger section with its wood stove. The useful distinction is between having space available and needing to occupy all of it year-round. In summer, the breezeway becomes shared territory; in winter, the plan allows everyday activity to draw inward.

The building makes a similarly deliberate adjustment to its site. Positioned on a small area of relatively level ground above the lake, it projects over the descending slope. The foundation accommodates the changing terrain instead of requiring the cottage itself to step downhill. Concrete and steel support a building otherwise constructed predominantly from wood.

Outside, Eastern white cedar wraps the cottage. Inside, white-painted pine follows the walls and sloping ceilings, while blue and green timber gable walls give individual spaces a recognizable backdrop. The kitchen occupies a blue gable, with matching tile behind the counter. Maple slats screen the loft, keeping it visually connected to the living area below. Color helps distinguish rooms without introducing another layer of partitions.

The architects describe the envelope as built to Passive House standards, specifying cellulose-filled double-stud walls rated above R-40 and an R-60 roof. Wall and roof panels were fabricated locally, then delivered and craned into position. Those construction choices support the seasonal plan: enclosed rooms receive substantial insulation, while the central porch remains genuinely outdoors. The cottage gives that open space a clear role without trying to turn every square foot into another heated room.