A Suspended Walkway Leads to This Tiny Cabin Overlooking the Salish Sea

A cabin this small could easily become an exercise in clever storage. On Blakely Island, Wittman Estes has taken a more interesting approach. The Seattle-based architecture studio designed a 400-square-foot guest retreat that feels less concerned with proving how much can fit inside and more interested in how little architecture is actually needed to make a place feel complete.

Set within Washington’s San Juan Island Archipelago, the cabin occupies a dramatic piece of terrain between a mature Douglas fir and a large glacial erratic boulder. Beyond the trees lies the Salish Sea. Rather than settling heavily into the rocky shoreline, the structure is lifted above it on slender supports, giving the impression that it has been carefully inserted into the forest rather than constructed over it.

Designer: Wittman Estes

The main studio measures just 16 by 20 feet, drawing from the tradition of simple shelters in the woods, from Thoreau’s Walden Cabin to Le Corbusier’s Cabanon. Yet the interior does not feel particularly austere. A kitchen, bathroom, Murphy bed, living area, and loft with two bunks all occupy the compact volume, each given a precise place within the plan.

The difficulty of the site helped shape the architecture. Blakely Island’s steep, rocky shoreline made conventional construction complicated, particularly if heavy machinery had to pass through the surrounding forest. Many components were therefore fabricated at the contractor’s yard in Everett before being transported to the island by barge. Modular steel frames were then lifted onto a minimal point foundation. Western red cedar siding, milled from trees on the island, was left unfinished so it could gradually weather into the landscape.

That sensitivity continues through the experience of arrival. A narrow suspended metal walkway threads through the trees toward the entrance, allowing views of Thatcher Bay to open gradually between the branches. Powder-coated steel railings line the path and deck, while a simple steel awning shelters the fir entry door.

Inside, the material palette becomes warmer. Birch plywood wraps the walls, fir beams remain exposed overhead, and solid ipe runs underfoot. The restrained finishes allow the view to dominate. Large sliding glass doors face the water, visually extending the living space far beyond its modest footprint.

Near the center of the cabin, a suspended black fireplace rotates through 360 degrees, allowing the fire to face either the interior or the cantilevered deck outside. In warmer weather, the open glass doors effectively turn the deck into another living room. During colder months, the same glazing keeps the forest and water present while the cabin becomes a sheltered place from which to watch the weather change.

Even the fireplace tools have been treated as part of the architecture. Wittman Estes designed a movable steel fire cart that slips neatly into an angled niche nearby. It is a small detail, but an important one in a room where visual clutter could quickly overwhelm the space.

The kitchen follows the same logic. Positioned beneath the sleeping loft, it occupies one of the lowest parts of the cabin, reserving the taller volume for the main living area. A cast-in-place concrete sink and countertop are paired with dark fixtures and discreet integrated appliances. Against the birch plywood and fir, the concrete provides enough contrast to define the kitchen without separating it visually from the rest of the interior.

The living room becomes the primary bedroom when a Murphy bed folds down from the wall. During the day, it nearly disappears, preserving the openness of the studio. At night, the bed faces east toward the morning light, while a felt headboard introduces softness to the otherwise restrained palette of wood, steel, and concrete.

At the northwest corner, the bathroom is given its own relationship with the landscape. A glass corner window looks directly into the surrounding forest, preventing the compact room from feeling enclosed. Above the kitchen, a sleeping loft adds two bunks without expanding the cabin’s footprint, accessed by a custom maple ladder.

This use of vertical space reflects the logic of the entire project. Nothing feels squeezed into an arbitrary corner. Each function occupies the part of the volume where it makes the most sense, while the architecture continues to work around the existing terrain rather than attempting to reorganize it.

What makes the Blakely Island Cabin compelling is not simply how much has been fitted into 400 square feet. Its greater achievement is making those 400 square feet feel secondary to the experience of being there. The folding bed, compact kitchen, and sleeping loft provide efficiency, but the architecture rarely asks you to admire that efficiency.

Instead, it directs attention outward: toward the Douglas fir beside the house, the rock beneath it, the changing weather, and the long stretch of Salish Sea beyond the glass. For a building inspired by the idea of living simply in the woods, that may be its most convincing gesture. The cabin does not try to provide more space than it has. It simply makes the space beyond its walls feel like part of the room.