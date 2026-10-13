GELATO Glass Candle Holder Keeps Its Swirl While the Candle Melts

Soft-serve ice cream rarely keeps its perfect swirl for long, which is part of the appeal and occasionally a problem for your shirt. GELATO turns that fleeting shape into a glass candle holder, with rounded coils that seem ready to slide onto the table. A handcrafted piece from the 2026 GLASS DESSERTS collection, it keeps the dessert around after dinner without needing a freezer.

The resemblance comes from a continuous spiral that widens toward the bottom, where the glass spreads into an irregular base. Above it, generous bulges wind around the candle rather than forming a straight, anonymous stem. There’s something amusing about putting a perfectly upright taper into such a relaxed shape. The wax looks orderly, while its holder seems to have given up on that idea.

Designer: Monika Pacíková

That looseness comes from how the material is handled, according to the maker. The pieces are handcrafted at Czech glassworks, where the behavior of hot glass helps determine the finished form instead of being forced into identical results. Each holder follows the same swirling idea, but small differences remain. Buying a pair doesn’t mean getting two mirrored objects for the dining table.

Clear Bohemian crystal makes those differences noticeable, because the overlapping curves bend and distort whatever sits behind them. Even a plain candle becomes part of the decoration as its color appears through the surrounding glass. Without an opaque finish hiding the shape, the rounded surfaces do most of the work. It’s a confectionery reference that doesn’t need pastel icing to get the idea across.

Of course, the alexandrite glass version brings its own color, shifting between purple and blue under different lighting. This is a property of neodymium-containing glass, not an iridescent coating applied to its surface. The effect depends on the light source, so don’t expect the same shade everywhere. Moving the holder to another room could change how it fits into your decor.

You can keep one on a sideboard, place a pair on the dining table, or gather several into a more playful centerpiece. The individual variations give a group some movement without needing different designs. They also have enough visual interest to remain on display between meals. You don’t have to light the candles every time you want the arrangement to feel complete.

Despite that softened appearance, GELATO isn’t a lightweight ornament. The listed height is approximately 6.7 inches, with each piece weighing about 3.5 pounds. That’s worth considering if you’re planning a larger arrangement or moving it around regularly. The broad glass base needs its own space, too, so leave room for the dinner plates rather than treating it like a narrow candlestick.