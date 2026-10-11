Meet the electric beach wagon with smart assist, remote control, and underglow

I have a theory that the beach wagon was invented by someone who never actually took one to the beach. On pavement it’s a dream, then the sand starts and you’re dragging a shopping cart through oatmeal. BougeRV’s new DuneRover is an electric wagon built around that exact misery. It folds, it hauls up to 198 pounds while moving, and it rolls on wide airless wheels with two motors doing the work. Soft sand is the whole design brief, and every part of the machine answers to it.

The handle is the smartest thing about it, and it responds to your walking instead of a throttle. Sensors measure how hard you pull and multiply that effort, so a gentle tug gets a gentle nudge and a brisk stride gets a brisk wagon. Head down a dune and it brakes for you, and the moment you let go, it holds its position. Detach the control unit and the wagon becomes a remote-controlled beach truck, rolling ahead from up to 328 feet away. BougeRV, the Houston outdoor brand known for portable fridges and solar panels, built the whole thing.

Designer: BougeRV

Click Here to Buy Now: $539 $899 (40% off). Hurry, only 120 units left! Raised over $40,000.

Airless foam wheels that float instead of dig

The rear drive wheels measure 12 by 4 inches and are made of low-density PU foam, with no air inside. That means no flats, no pressure checks, and no tire coming off the rim halfway across the beach. A patented tread spreads the load across a wide footprint, rolls smoothly, sheds water, and treats turf gently. The front pair are 10-inch airless wheels in the same material. Wide contact area is the old trick for staying on top of sand, and here it comes with motors attached.

Two brushless geared motors deliver 66 N·m of combined torque, fed by a battery with 880W of peak output. Raw power can be a problem on sand, because spinning wheels just dig a trench. DuneGrip TCS, the wagon’s traction control system, watches for wheel slip and trims torque within milliseconds to stop it. A one-tap beach mode on the handle switches it on. Top speed is 3.7 mph, a relaxed walking pace, and the range runs 5 miles or more with a 165-pound load.

A handle that multiplies your pull and brakes without being asked

BougeRV calls the system RoverDrive Dynamic Assist, and it runs on what the company calls a Multiplicative Assist Algorithm. The handle measures your pulling force in real time and scales the motors in proportion, which is why there is no throttle, no gear shifting, and no direction switch to think about. Accelerate and the wagon accelerates with you. The dockable handle houses a power button, a mode switch, and an indicator light. A trigger-release design lets you empty out the sand that inevitably works its way into the control unit.

Uphill, the wagon holds its speed without extra effort from you, and it is rated for 15-degree slopes (a 26.8% grade) even at full load. Downhill, it brakes on its own. Release the handle on a slope and fail-safe electronic braking engages instantly. That covers a toddler sprinting toward the surf, a dropped pair of sunglasses, and any moment you stop to snap a photo. I like that the safe state is also the default, so letting go is always the right move.

Remote steering from 328 feet and an app with underglow

Undocking the control unit takes one step, and it becomes a 2.4 GHz remote with a range of up to 328 feet. Point it where you want the wagon to go, which frees you to carry the surfboard while the wagon carries everything else. If the signal drops or the remote disconnects, the wagon brakes and holds itself in place. Docking the unit back onto the handle returns you to assisted pulling automatically. There is zero setup and zero menu toggling in either mode.

Through the BougeRV app, you get real-time wagon status, battery levels for both the wagon and the remote, a mileage tracker, and system health monitoring. Firmware updates arrive over the air, and you can pair the remote, set speed and mode, and drive the wagon from your phone. Then there is the underglow, a customizable ambient lighting setup. One tap switches between preset scene modes. A glowing wagon on the sand at sunset is a ridiculous feature, and I would still turn it on.

A 2-pound battery that also charges your phone

The detachable UPP-88 battery weighs 2.06 pounds and measures 7.68 by 3.58 by 1.57 inches, about the size of a large power bank. Capacity is 24,000mAh, or 88.8Wh, which keeps it under 100Wh and airline-approved, with no prior declaration needed. It can discharge at up to 10C, enough to feed the 880W peak output. Fast charging runs through USB-C or XT60 ports at up to 100W. A multi-stage vent and flame-arresting labyrinth are meant to keep a single failing cell from setting off the rest, and the pack carries an IP66 rating.

The battery doubles as a power bank. BougeRV’s figures list up to 4.2 phone charges, 3.4 gaming device charges, 2.2 tablet charges, or 1.1 laptop charges. USB-C output reaches 100W and there is a USB-A port too. A built-in MPPT solar regulator tops it up on the move through an XT60 input that accepts 11 to 28V at up to 100W. BougeRV’s flexible portable panels are compatible, but the panel is sold separately. So the same pack that hauls the cooler can keep the phones alive until sunset.

Storage, folding, and pricing

The bed holds 161.7 quarts (153 liters) inside 600D Oxford fabric, with a side frame that opens to take longer gear like surfboards, secured with an elastic cargo net. Pockets are covered too: a front pocket, inner front and back pockets, and utility hooks. The wagon weighs 50.7 pounds (23 kg) and opens to 41.5 by 23.7 by 47.5 inches. Folded, it shrinks to roughly 23.7 by 12.2 by 28.7 inches, small enough for an SUV cargo area. IPX6 protection covers the whole vehicle, motors and control hub included, so a hose-down ends the day.

BougeRV lists the DuneRover at an MSRP of $899, with launch pricing running from $396 to $539 depending on the offer. A bundle with an extra detachable battery runs $603 against a $1,097 MSRP. The box holds the wagon, battery, remote, charging cable, two wheels, and a manual. Shipping is planned for the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong, with deliveries expected to start in February 2027. Nobody packs lighter for the beach, so a wagon that keeps your pace is the sensible fix.

Click Here to Buy Now: $539 $899 (40% off). Hurry, only 120 units left! Raised over $40,000.