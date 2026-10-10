CLPR-01 Does for Calipers What Swiss Army Did for Knives

Most of us don’t carry a caliper around, even when a ruler isn’t quite up to the job. Try checking the width of a replacement part at a store, and a quick guess can become another trip. CLPR-01 brings the sliding jaws of a measuring tool into a smooth, pocketable shape, so taking a more careful measurement doesn’t require bringing half the workshop along.

Closed, it has the rounded outline of an everyday object rather than the exposed points and long beam of a conventional caliper. The jaws tuck into the body, leaving an oval that looks comfortable to hold and less likely to catch on the contents of a pocket. Open it, and the familiar relationship between a fixed jaw and a sliding one comes back.

Designers: Arun Kumar, Sai Reddy

Opening it is the clever part. A ruler can tell you roughly how wide something is, but it won’t hold opposite sides in place while you check. CLPR-01 lets you bring the jaws against an object, then read the markings along the sliding beam. The tool makes the movement of measuring feel deliberate, without putting a digital display between your hand and the object.

Say you’re at a shop looking for a case that will fit earbuds, or sorting through small parts for a weekend repair. You can take a measurement before buying something that almost fits. The compact body makes that possible away from a workbench, where a full-size tool would probably have stayed at home.

The curves also change how the tool behaves when you aren’t measuring anything. Traditional calipers leave their jaws sticking out, which is fine in a drawer but awkward beside keys or a phone. CLPR-01 pulls those protrusions back into its shell and gives your fingers a broad surface to grip. Its markings remain visible when you need them, rather than becoming decoration.

Of course, a slick profile doesn’t tell us how accurately the jaws would measure a tiny component over time. The presentation doesn’t include independent accuracy testing, and it doesn’t establish a price or release date. It’s a design concept with physical prototypes, not a proven substitute for the caliper a machinist trusts.

Still, there’s something appealing about a measuring tool that doesn’t demand a place in the toolbox. Close the jaws, put it away, and it’s there when you discover that the spare part in your hand might be the wrong size. CLPR-01 treats carrying the tool as part of the measuring problem, giving an old workshop instrument an everyday place to live.