A Reading Light That Actually Clips to Your Hair, Not Your Book

Any bookworm worth their salt has experienced reading a book under the covers with a flashlight after their parents said it was time for lights out. When we got older and no longer had to follow a bedtime, we switched to bedside lamps or clip-on reading lights. Those two options, however, come with their own set of problems. A bedside lamp isn’t always the most comfortable option, especially when you need to change positions while lying down. A clip-on light, meanwhile, adds extra weight to the book, and you may have to keep adjusting it as you read.

This is the problem that Ryo Matsuoka seeks to solve with the concept for the Wearable Reading Light. As the name implies, it’s a light that you actually wear, so it moves with you as you read while lying in bed. The small light attaches magnetically to a clip worn in your hair. It can also attach directly to eyeglass frames made of magnetic metal, though not to every pair of reading glasses. You can angle the light toward your book while reading with the room lights off before going to sleep.

Designer: Ryo Matsuoka

The light has a wet-formed leather exterior, with three-dimensional shaping that gives it a smooth, rounded form. It doesn’t really look like your typical reading light; it’s designed to look more like a small accessory. The light unit measures 24 × 24 × 12 mm (about 0.94 × 0.94 × 0.47 inches) and weighs only 4.5 g (about 0.16 ounces), so it adds very little weight to what you’re wearing. Its compact shape also keeps it from looking like a headlamp when it’s clipped into your hair.

The indigo-dyed wood is another detail worth noticing. Together with the leather, it gives the device a more crafted appearance than you might expect from a small electronic gadget. Matsuoka has kept the technology out of sight beneath the leather, leaving the exterior clean and simple. In the photos, you mostly see a dark, rounded form and the small opening where the light shines through.

You can adjust the brightness across three levels, since the amount of light you want may depend on your surroundings or personal preference. There’s a hidden button to switch the light on, while a touch sensor controls the dimming. Those controls matter for something this small: you can make adjustments without adding a prominent switch to the design. The magnetic connection also lets you change the light’s angle, so you’re not stuck with one position if you shift around in bed.

It uses a replaceable coin battery, such as a CR1632, rather than a built-in rechargeable one. That means you won’t have to stop reading to charge it, provided you have a spare battery on hand. Matsuoka chose this approach with long-term use in mind: when the battery runs out, you can replace it instead of retiring the whole light because its rechargeable battery has degraded. The leather and wood were selected with that same idea in mind, as materials the designer expects to age well over time.

There’s also a dedicated storage case made from the same wet-formed leather and wood. It holds both the light and the clip, giving these tiny pieces a place to go when you’re done reading. That’s a practical touch for an object small enough to disappear among the things on a nightstand or at the bottom of a bag. It also makes the light feel like a complete design rather than just a clever attachment.

What makes the Wearable Reading Light interesting isn’t simply that it’s small. It’s that Matsuoka has moved the light away from the book altogether. You can hold a paperback without a clip tugging on its cover, and the light can stay with you when you change positions. For anyone who likes to end the day with a few pages in bed, that could make a familiar routine a little more comfortable. The concept doesn’t promise to replace every bedside lamp, but it offers an alternative for readers who have never quite found the right place to put one.