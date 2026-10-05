Flat-Pack Furniture That Actually Survives Your Next Move

Flat-pack furniture is easy to appreciate on the day it arrives. It fits through the door, and you can usually put it together without much help. The harder test comes later: can it survive a move, come apart cleanly, or be repaired when something goes wrong? FLAT/FORM, a collection by designer Satoshi Itasaka of h220430, is built around those questions. Its pieces use bolts and nuts so they can be assembled, disassembled, repaired, and transported again.

That might sound like a modest ambition, but it changes how I look at the furniture. A dining chair is rarely a one-time purchase for a single room. It may follow you through different apartments, sit beside several tables, and get carried up more stairs than you care to count. FLAT/FORM treats that ongoing life as part of the design brief, rather than leaving it to chance after the first assembly.

Designer: h220430

The material gives the project its character. FLAT/FORM uses 15-millimeter-thick veneer panels made from Japanese cedar trees more than 100 years old, with timber supplied by Miyazaki-based forestry company GROWTHRING. A dining chair and a low table are among the pieces in the collection. Both start from flat panels, a straightforward idea that lets the wood grain do some of the visual work while the construction remains easy to understand.

I like that balance. The collection does not try to disguise how it is made. Its flat planes and visible connections make assembly feel like a considered feature, not an awkward step between opening a box and enjoying the result. That distinction matters because a piece can be visually quiet without feeling anonymous. Here, the simple construction gives the furniture a recognizable point of view, while leaving room for the cedar to be the thing you notice first.

The choice of older cedar also invites a little care in how we talk about the project. Wood with a compelling history does not automatically make a product sustainable, and a furniture collection cannot solve every problem associated with consumption. What FLAT/FORM can offer is a more specific proposition: furniture intended to come apart, travel, and be repaired instead of being treated as finished when its first arrangement stops working. That seems more useful to me than a sweeping environmental promise.

There is a practical kindness to that approach. Moving is already expensive and tiring; furniture should not add a puzzle you are afraid to solve twice. Bolts and nuts are familiar hardware, and the collection’s assembly system is intended to make disassembly possible. None of that guarantees that every move will be effortless. It does mean the designer has acknowledged that people relocate and rearrange their lives, and that a chair ought to have some chance of keeping up.

I would still want to sit in the dining chair before making any grand claims about it. Photographs can tell you plenty about proportion and material, but not how a seat feels through a long dinner. Nor does an elegant assembly concept tell you what the collection costs or how its surfaces will age in a busy home. Those are fair questions for any furniture meant to last, particularly furniture whose appeal rests partly on the idea of keeping it around.

Even with those questions open, FLAT/FORM feels refreshing because it gives flat-pack design a different priority. Convenience at delivery is helpful, but convenience at every stage afterward may be the better measure. A table that can leave one home and settle into another without becoming a burden has a value that is easy to overlook when shopping by appearance alone. Itasaka’s collection makes that overlooked part of ownership visible.

Perhaps that is the quietest, strongest idea here: furniture should be allowed to have a future. FLAT/FORM does not need to look complicated to make that point. It uses flat cedar panels and ordinary fasteners to ask a sensible question of a familiar category: what if getting a piece into your home were only the beginning of a good design? That is a question worth asking before the next box arrives at the door.