MERACH’s new W60 Plus walking pad boasts 12 incline levels, RGB lights, and a built-in Bluetooth speaker

The under-desk treadmill had its moment, arriving as the perfect sidekick for our sudden work-from-home lives (can you believe it’s been six whole years?). It was the simple, brilliant answer to hitting a step count between calls and emails, and products like the original WalkingPad and the WalkingPad S1 were among the early heroes of that era. We all got one, or knew someone who did, turning home offices into miniature gyms where productivity and light cardio could finally coexist. The problem was that a lot of those machines, true to their budget price tags, started dying after six months of use. Walking pads got a reputation for being disposable, which was a shame, because the core concept was always worth taking seriously.

The UltraWalk W60 Plus is the clearest expression of what MERACH is building toward: a walking pad engineered with permanence at its core. When we caught the brand at IFA 2026, their first major trade show appearance despite an already loyal following built through e-commerce, the walking pad lineup stood out for build quality at a price most competitors couldn’t match. The W60 Plus has 12 automatic incline levels, a third-party SGS-certified motor, and a weight capacity that would make a full-size treadmill raise an eyebrow. Mood lighting and a Bluetooth speaker come along too, which sounds ridiculous until you realize how much more likely you are to use a machine that’s genuinely fun to be around.

Designer: MERACH

Click Here to Buy Now: $288 $499.99 ($211.99 off, use coupon code “MERACHW60”). Hurry, deal ends in 48-hours!

A 3.5 HP Brushless Motor, SGS-Certified Performance, and a Frame Rated for 330 Lb

The W60 Plus runs on a 3.5 HP peak / 1.25 CHP brushless motor with a 42mm diameter and a Hall sensor for precision feedback. Brushless motors are generally more efficient and longer-lasting than brushed ones, and MERACH claims a lifespan of up to 15,000 hours here, which the brand puts against the 300 to 800-hour lifespans typical of budget walking pad motors. The weight capacity sits at 330 lbs under SGS-certified testing conditions. The heavy-duty steel frame doesn’t wobble under a real walking load, which matters more than most spec sheet comparisons. That stability is what separates a machine you’ll want to use from one you’ll come to resent.

The W60 Plus passed SGS’ performance specs evaluation with flying colors. The noise testing came back at under 54 dB at medium speed with a 75 kg test load, which sits comfortably below the ambient volume of a normal conversation. At maximum speed that figure climbs to 60 dB with load, and 55 dB without, meaning the machine stays apartment-friendly even when it’s working hard. There’s also a one-touch mute function for those moments when you absolutely need silence (hello, important video calls). That noise profile lets you walk and watch TV simultaneously without either experience suffering, which is, honestly, the whole point of this category.

Twelve Auto-Incline Levels, a 16.5-Inch-Wide Deck, and a Speed Range Built for Walking

Twelve levels of automatic incline is the feature that separates the W60 Plus from the flat-and-boring competition, and for a machine in this price tier, it’s genuinely unusual. At the highest setting, it shifts from a gentle recovery walk to something that meaningfully elevates your heart rate, particularly through the posterior chain. The speed range of 0.6 to 4.0 MPH keeps things firmly in walking and light jogging territory, and that 4 MPH ceiling is worth acknowledging: this machine won’t satisfy runners. What it will do is make a 3 MPH incline walk feel like real exercise, which for most desk-workers is entirely the point. Incline transitions between levels automatically and smoothly, a detail that matters when you’re trying to maintain a rhythm.

The running deck measures 16.5 inches wide by 41.3 inches long, which MERACH puts at roughly 33% wider than the category standard. That extra width makes for a more natural gait and stride, particularly for taller users or anyone with broader hips. The non-slip surface handles uphill walking and light jogging without issue, and the length means you’re not constantly worrying about the back edge. Team USA heptathlete Annie Kunz has been using the W60 Plus for active recovery and step accumulation, describing it as a way to “jump on here and there when I feel a burst of energy.” Multi-event athletes log enormous volumes of low-intensity cross-training, and a 12-level incline walking pad fits that workflow more naturally than a flat surface ever could.

Sound-Reactive RGB Lighting, a 5W Bluetooth Speaker, and Triple-Platform App Integration

MERACH’s RGB lighting system reacts to step frequency and syncs to audio rhythm, creating a feedback loop between movement, sound, and visual stimulus that turns a walking session into something engaging. A walking pad that’s boring ends up under the sofa permanently, and MERACH clearly treats engagement as a design constraint, not an afterthought. The lighting pairs with a built-in 5W Bluetooth speaker that fills a home office without headphones, which matters when you’re walking through calls or podcasts. The whole feature cluster borrows from the cozy cardio playbook, acknowledging that for most users, habit formation is a bigger obstacle than physical capability. Make the machine enjoyable to use, and the steps take care of themselves.

Full app integration spans MERACH’s own platform, Apple Health, and Google Fit, with real-time tracking of speed, incline, calories, distance, time, and step count across all three. The MERACH app adds guided routines and custom workout programs, which pushes the W60 Plus into territory where it can coach you through a session rather than simply hosting it. An 8-button magnetic remote handles speed, incline, lighting, mute, start/stop, and program selection, and it docks magnetically to the frame when not in use. The LED display gives you a live readout of key metrics without having to pull out your phone. None of it requires a subscription, which at this price is a genuinely welcome detail.

Zero Assembly, 80 Percent Less Floor Space, and a Price That Makes Sense

The W60 Plus ships fully ready to use: unbox it, plug it into a standard 110V outlet, and step on. No assembly means no instruction booklet, no leftover mystery bolts, and no 45-minute YouTube tutorial that’s supposed to take 10 minutes. When you’re done, the vertical folding support stand lets the machine stand upright, which MERACH says cuts the floor-space footprint by up to 80%. The enlarged front transport wheels make it manageable to move even over carpet, which is where most budget transport wheel designs tend to give up. At 67.7 lbs, the W60 Plus isn’t light, so those wheels are doing real work every time you slide this thing out from under the desk.

The UltraWalk W60 Plus launched on May 26, 2026, and is available now through MERACH’s official website in a Grey finish, with the list price marked at $499.99 and the current sale price at $329.99. MERACH is also offering an extra discount code, MERACHW60, which drops the checkout price to $264.00 with free shipping, a much more aggressive number than this category usually sees for a 12-level auto-incline walking pad. The product page also offers optional accident protection from $29.99. Warranty details are not clearly surfaced in the material provided, so that part is best verified directly on MERACH’s store before publication.

Click Here to Buy Now: $288 $499.99 ($211.99 off, use coupon code “MERACHW60”). Hurry, deal ends in 48-hours!